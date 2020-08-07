Africa

Flooding, Landslides Devastate Much of Sudan; At Least 10 Killed, Thousands Displaced

By VOA News
August 07, 2020 01:18 AM
Map of Sudan
Much of Sudan is in recovery mode after torrential rains caused widespread flooding and landslides, killing at least 10 and damaging or destroying more than 3,300 homes.

Almost two dozen schools and several mosques were also destroyed.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan said infrastructure was damaged in at least 14 of Sudan's 18 states.

The U.N. said over 50,000 people have been affected by the severe flooding in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, Sudan confirmed that more than 11,700 people have the coronavirus and more than 760 have died.

