Africa

Forcibly Displaced in Chad Facing Twin Security and Environmental Crises 

By Lisa Schlein
August 30, 2020 09:20 AM
Chadians who fled the Lake Chad shore village of N'Gouboua stand in their makeshift camp 20 kms (14 miles) from N'Gouboua,…
FILE - Chadians who fled the Lake Chad shore village of N'Gouboua stand in their makeshift camp 20 kms (14 miles) from N'Gouboua, Chad, March 5, 2015.

GENEVA - The U.N. migration agency reports Insecurity and flash flooding is upending the lives of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people in the Lake Chad Basin.  

Chad’s Lake Province borders Cameroon, Nigeria and Niger.  The region has been under repeated attacks by multiple armed groups since 2015 forcing millions of people to flee.   

The International Organization for Migration reports more than 360,000 people in this part of Chad are forcibly displaced.  IOM spokesman, Paul Dillon says new figures show a 22 percent increase in the number of people who have fled their homes since April.  This, he says, means that over half of the region’s population now is considered displaced because of the protracted insurgency.  

“Recurrent security attacks and incursions by non-state armed groups since the beginning of the year prompted the Chadian Government in March to declare the departments of Fouli and Kaya, two of Lake Chad’s borderlands departments as war zones," he said. "Complicating the forced displacement in response to the security issues, the Lake Region is experiencing the highest rainfall in nearly 30 years.”   

IOM reports flash flooding of villages and fields have prompted nearly 12,000 people to flee between August 8 and 16, one of the highest numbers it has ever recorded in such a short period.    

Dillon calls this a worrying trend as the displacement keeps recurring with increasing frequency.  He says people are facing a double security and environmental crisis amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

“Three-quarters of the displaced persons IOM identified live in displacement sites, most of which are made from straw and metal structures," he said. "Many of them sleep in the open without adequate protection from the ongoing, continuing bad weather, with limited access to amenities such as water, hygiene installations, health services and COVID-19 protective equipment.”  

IOM is providing emergency humanitarian aid to thousands of vulnerable people, including temporary or semi-permanent shelters, and non-food items including hygiene kits, sleeping mats and basic cooking equipment.   

The agency says it also is involved in a range of peacebuilding, community stabilization and recovery activities. 

Related Stories

West Darfur, Sudan map
Africa
Ethnic Violence in Sudan’s West Darfur Sends Thousands Fleeing to Chad
July 25 attacks are blamed on armed nomads who targeted African farming communities, triggering mass exodus of at least 2,500 people from Sudan to Chad
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 15:50
Landmines and debris from historic fighting are seen during the bomb disposal in Jebel Lemuni, 15km south of Juba, South Sudan,…
Africa
UN Calls for Action on Landmine Deaths Among Displaced in Sahel, Lake Chad Regions
UNHCR says security forces reportedly are intended targets of attacks by various armed groups, but civilians are main victims
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 08:56
FILE - Chadian soldiers of the Joint Task Force fighting Boko Haram jihadists are seen patrol in Monguno, Nigeria, Dec. 15, 2019.
Extremism Watch
France, G5 Sahel Nations Urge Chad to Continue Counterterrorism Support
The tri-border area where Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso converge has seen a surge in violent attacks by Islamist militants
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 20:01
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play