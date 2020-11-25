Africa

Former Niger President Mamadou Tandja Dies At Age 82

By VOA News
November 25, 2020 05:35 AM
Niger's Former President Mamadou Tandja (C), surrounded by bodyguards in Niamey, (File)
Former Niger President Mamadou Tandja.

The West African nation of Niger is observing three days of national mourning following the death of former President Mamadou Tandja at the age of 82.   

The government said Tuesday Tandja died in the capital, Niamey, but no cause of death was given.  

Tandja was twice elected president of Niger starting 1999 to 2010 before he was overthrown in a coup for attempting to change the constitution to hold onto power.  

Tandja’s ouster paved the way for Issoufou Mahamadou to become president in the 2011 election. Tandja’s death came just over a month before Niger's presidential election. 

Related Stories

FILE - Protesters wearing face mask hold placards outside the Nigerian Police Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, during a rally to raise awareness about sexual violence in Nigeria, June 5, 2020.
Africa
Nigerian Men's Involvement Seen as Key to Stopping Gender-Based Violence
Country’s authorities say cases of violence against women have more than tripled during the COVID-19 lockdown this year
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 04:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play