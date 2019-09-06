Africa

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe Dies

By Reuters
September 6, 2019 01:20 AM
Revision Date
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on before voting in the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
FILE - Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, vote in the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018.

SINGAPORE — Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has died at age 95, the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” a post on Mnangagwa’s official presidential Twitter account said.
 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019