Africa

France, Africa Launch $300 Million Initiative for African Women Entrepreneurs

By VOA News
August 26, 2019 07:33 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina upon his arrival in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina upon his arrival in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019.

Peter Clottey contributed to this report.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the African Development Bank have launched a $300 million initiative to boost businesses owned by African women. 

The initiative was announced at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, and is aimed at increasing credit access to African businesswomen across the continent over a five-year period.

FILE - Singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelique Kidjo attends an event in Los Angeles, April 21, 2016.

Popular Benin singer Angelique Kidjo, a UNICEF goodwill ambassador who has been promoting the African Development Bank's initiative, has been instrumental in working with Macron to coordinate the project. 

Kidjo told VOA that she has been talking with Macron about the initiative for the last two years, saying the project is crucial because many women "have given up [on] investing" because they have no collateral and banks do not take them seriously.

"In order for us to reduce poverty — to put our children to school and to build a future for the youth of Africa, for them not to be dying in the Mediterranean — we need the women of the market to get access to credit," she said.

The African Development Bank says that 77% of African women do not have access to the financial sector. It says the loss to the economy due to gender inequality in sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to be $2.5 trillion.

"Women have to be treated seriously. That's what I want. I want to see the transformation of those women that have wonderful ideas," Kidjo said.

Related Stories

U.S President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after their joint press conference at the G7 summit Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Biarritz, southwestern France.
USA
Trump, Macron Highlight Unity at G-7 Despite Differences
US president has been at odds with fellow leaders, but sought to highlight signs of progress on his priorities
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 13:29
A fire burns in highway margins in the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, part of Brazil's Amazon, Aug. 25, 2019.
The Americas
G-7 Countries Donating $22 Million to Fight Amazon Wildfires
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera say that rainforest now being ravaged by fires represents 'lungs' of the planet for its role in absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 10:17
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, samples local produce and wine as he tours the exhibition hall on the opening day of th
USA
At G-7, Trump May Find Common Ground on Gender Equality, Africa
On Sunday, Trump will participate in working lunch on inequality and session on partnership with Africa later in the afternoon 
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Sat, 08/24/2019 - 21:36
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019