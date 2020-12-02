Ghana's Essential Workers Vote Early Ahead of Next Monday's National Election

Ghana's essential workers, including police, health care workers and military personnel cast their votes Tuesday ahead of next Monday's national elections.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is facing 11 challengers, including former president John Mahama. The opposition leader is expected to be the president's strongest rival in the West African nation’s election.

The Congo-based media outlet AfricaNews cites a recent survey by the Center for Democratic Development that shows incumbent President Akufo-Addo held a slight lead over Mahama. Both candidates made reviving Ghana’s economy a cornerstone of their campaigns.

The Electoral Commission said so-called Covid-19 ambassadors will be located at all 311 voting centers to make sure voters follow protocols, including wearing masks, getting temperature checks and are sanitizing their hands.

Ghana has confirmed more than 51,600 coronavirus case and 323 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks COVID-19 globally.