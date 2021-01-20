Africa

Growing Swarms of Locust Converging on Kenya Threaten Crops

By VOA News
January 20, 2021 04:42 AM
Locusts swarm on a tree south of Lodwar town in Turkana county, northern Kenya Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Locusts swarm on a tree south of Lodwar town in Turkana county, northern Kenya, June 23, 2020.

Kenya is under siege again by swarms of maturing desert locusts that threaten to ruin farmers’ crops and pastures. 

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a statement the locusts are swarming across seven counties, nearly double the number of counties impacted a week ago. 

The latest locust invasion in Kenya comes as the FAO warns the 28 anti-locust aircraft assembled by East African countries to wipe out the pest is in jeopardy of being grounded because of a lack of funding. 

The FAO told its humanitarian partners Tuesday that some $38.8 million in additional funding will be needed to keep the planes in the air through June over East Africa and Yemen. 

At least one farmer in northern Kenya is taking matters into his own hands to get rid of swarms by banging a stick against a can, hoping the noise will cause the pests to move on and spare his crops. 

