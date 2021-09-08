Africa

Guinea Opposition Leader Voices Support for Coup

By James Butty
September 08, 2021 12:54 PM
Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo votes in Conakry, Oct. 18, 2020.
FILE - Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo votes in Conakry, Oct. 18, 2020.

The leader of Guinea’s main opposition party, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG), says the country’s September 5 coup was justified because President Alpha Conde was illegitimate after he changed the constitution to run for a third term.

Speaking to VOA’s James Butty in an exclusive interview through an interpreter, Cellou Dalein Diallo said all the ills of Guinean society cited by the military junta had been identified and denounced by his party.

Asked if he would personally participate in a unity government if the military were to ask him to do so, Diallo said he would personally not join a transitional government but would designate members of his party to take part. 

Diallo claimed to have won the October 2020 presidential election, but the electoral commission declared Conde the winner, and the Guinean Supreme Court validated the results in favor of President Conde.

Diallo said he would run again for president in a new election.

The election followed a March 2020 constitutional referendum that paved the way for Conde, 83, to extend his stay in office.  The opposition said at least 21 people were killed during protests against the referendum in Nzerekore, Guinea’s second largest city. The Guinean government refuted the allegations.

Supporters of Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo clash with police in Conakry, Oct. 21, 2020.
FILE - Supporters of Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo clash with police in Conakry, Oct. 21, 2020. Diallo declared himself winner against incumbent President Alpha Conde in Sunday's presidential elections.

Conde won the 2010 and 2015 elections, but critics said he became increasingly authoritarian.

Diallo told VOA he would highly recommend that the fight against corruption and human rights abuses should be a top priority for the military government. He said the military junta should make it possible for victims of human rights abuses during the Conde administration to get justice.

Regional bloc ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) has condemned the September 5 coup. As the group meets this Thursday in an emergency summit to discuss the military takeover in Guinea, Diallo said he hopes ECOWAS will help Guinea put together a transition process that leads to a free and fair election.

Related Stories

A screengrab taken from footage sent to AFP by a military source on September 5, 2021 shows Guinean Colonel Doumbouya…
Africa
Guinea Junta Leader Promises 'Government of National Union'
The leader of the coup gave no details on a potential timeline for a transitional government
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 06:55 PM
Army soldiers hold a checkpoint after the uprising that led to the toppling of President Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conacry in Guinea, Sept. 6, 2021.
Africa
Political Analysts Weigh in on Guinean Coup
Tensions peaked last year when the 83-year-old president changed the constitution to allow himself to seek a third term
Annika Hammerschlag
By Annika Hammerschlag
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 11:07 AM
Residents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea, Sept. 5, 2021.
Africa
Guinea Soldiers Claim They’ve Staged a Successful Coup
ountry’s government, however, said an attack on the presidential palace had been repulsed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/05/2021 - 10:29 AM
Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighborhood of Kaloum in Conakry, Sept. 5, 2021 after sustainable gunfire was heard.
Africa
Key Dates in Guinea Since Independence
Key dates in the history of the troubled west African country, Guinea, since independence from France in 1958
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 09/05/2021 - 07:17 PM
James Butty
By
James Butty
Managing Editor, Host of "Daybreak Africa," Radio Program

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play