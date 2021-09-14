Africa

Guinea's Junta Begins Meetings to Form Transitional Government

By VOA News
September 14, 2021 11:54 AM
Religion leaders wait for a meeting with Military junta led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya, at the peoples palace in Conakry, Guinea…
Religious leaders wait for a meeting with military junta led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya, at the peoples palace in Conakry, Guinea, Sept. 14, 2021.

The junta that overthrew Guinea’s government more than a week ago began four days of meetings Tuesday that it says will result in the formation of a transitional government.  
 
The junta that ousted President Alpha Conde said it would consult in the capital, Conakry, with political, business and religious leaders as it charts a new course for the West African country. 
 
The junta hopes that during the talks, leaders will agree on who will lead the transition, a time frame to complete it, and the political and institutional reforms needed before the election. 
 
The Economic Community of West African States, which has suspended Guinea’s decision-making authority, has appealed for a brief civilian-led transition. 
 
Last week, Guinea’s special forces overthrew the government under the leadership of Mamady Doumbouya, a former French Foreign Legionnaire. 
 
The coup was preceded by violent street demonstrations last year in opposition to Conde’s quest for a third term in office. 
 
The coup has been welcomed by Conde’s longtime opponents, including  
Cellou Dalein Diallo, the former prime minister who lost to Conde in the last three presidential elections. 
 
Leaders of the country’s mining industry also participated in the coup after  
Doumbouya tried to reassure them he would work to prevent the destabilization of its critical bauxite and gold exports. 
 
Some information in this report was provided by the Associated Press and Reuters.
 

Related Stories

People celebrate in the streets with members of Guinea's armed forces after the arrest of President Alpha Conde in a coup d'etat in Conakry, Sept. 5, 2021.
Africa
African Union Suspends Guinea After Coup
The move came after Guinean Special Forces seized power on Sunday and arrested Conde, who had come under increasing fire for perceived authoritarianism
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 09/10/2021 - 09:12 AM
Guinean opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo votes in Conakry, Oct. 18, 2020.
Africa
Guinea Opposition Leader Voices Support for Coup
Cellou Diaillo says September 5 coup was justified because President Alpha Conde was illegitimate after he changed constitution to run for third term
James Butty
By James Butty
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 12:54 PM
A screengrab taken from footage sent to AFP by a military source on September 5, 2021 shows Guinean Colonel Doumbouya…
Africa
Guinea Junta Leader Promises 'Government of National Union'
The leader of the coup gave no details on a potential timeline for a transitional government
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 06:55 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play