Africa

Harare Closes Water Plant for Lack of Treatment Chemicals

By Columbus Mavhunga
September 23, 2019 07:30 PM
Most residents in the township of Kuwadzana on the west side of Harare rely on open water sources, Sept. 23, 2019. (C.Mavhunga/VOA)
Most residents in the township of Kuwadzana on the west side of Harare rely on open water sources, Sept. 23, 2019. (C.Mavhunga/VOA)

HARARE - Zimbabwe's capital has closed its water plant due to lack of funds to purchase water treatment chemicals, forcing residents to rely on open and untreated water sources. 

Grace Kufakunesu, a 38-year-old mother of three, says she has been relying on open water sources for her household chores for months. 

Women carry buckets of water from an open well, in Harare, Sept. 23, 2019. (C.Mavhunga/VOA)

"Authorities have never informed us about what is causing these water cuts," she said. "We just see our taps without water. We go to the streams to fetch water for bathing, sometimes you end up using it for cooking, since you won't be having any clean water. Boreholes are few, plus there are long queues, so the little clean water we have we use it for drinking. The tap water we have — sometimes if you fill it in a container, you can see dirty stuff, so people are always complaining of stomach bugs."

The city of Harare blames erratic water supplies on the drought.

Michael Chideme, city of Harare spokesman, confirmed to VOA that Zimbabwe's capital had stopped purifying water because it was struggling to import water treatment chemicals.

Michael Chideme, the spokesman for Harare, says the closure of its water plant was due to a lack of water treatment chemicals, Sept. 23, 2019. (C.Mavhunga/VOA)

"What happens is on our side, our budget for water is now exhausted," Chideme said. "We have approached [the] government to appraise [the] government of the need to support the water sector, to declare it an emergency so that funding partners can also come onboard and assist the city in the long-term projects."

For years, rights groups have accused the government of prioritizing matters such as foreign trips and luxury vehicles for senior officials, neglecting issues like health care, education and water supplies.

In 2008, lack of water treatment chemicals resulted in about 5,000 deaths from cholera. It was only after the intervention of U.N. agencies, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the European Union that the disease was contained.

Now with the water plant closed in Harare, residents of the capital fear that might happen again.

Related Stories

In this photo taken Sept. 13, 2019, Associated Press journalist Andrew Meldrum poses for a photograph at the entrance to State House in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. After 16 years in journalistic exile, Meldrum returned to Zimbabwe, the country…
Africa
'Welcome Back': A Reporter's Fraught Re-Entry to Zimbabwe
After 16 years in journalistic exile, Andrew Meldrum returns to Zimbabwe, where he worked as a reporter for 23 years until being expelled by Robert Mugabe's government; this time he was covering the former leader's legacy of corruption and abuse
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/21/2019 - 19:45
A group of Zimbabwean doctors sing as they protest at Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Africa
Zimbabwe Police: Doctor Who Disappeared is Safe, in Hospital
Police spokesperson tells VOA that Dr. Peter Magombeyi has seen his own medical team and a national medical team and is not under arrest
Default Author Profile
By Gibbs Dube
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 13:56
From Patients to Doctors, Fear Rules in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
00:00:00
Africa
From Patients to Doctors, Fear Rules in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
The system is struggling to function amid a shattered economy and triple-digit inflation
Default Author Profile
By Anita Powell
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 14:53
Default Author Profile
Written By
Columbus Mavhunga

1619-2019