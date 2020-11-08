Africa

Hundreds Desert Cameroon Village After Separatists Kill Village Chief  

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
November 08, 2020 11:14 AM
Map of Cameroon, showing the Northwest and Southwest (English-speaking) regions
Cameroon

YAOUNDE - Hundreds of villagers have deserted a village in Cameroon’s English-speaking Southwest region after rebels attacked, killed their chief and torched his palace Friday evening. The fleeing civilians are asking for help in neighboring towns. The incident took place a day after another English-speaking chief was abducted. His whereabouts are still unknown.

Palm oil merchant Isaac Njoh, 52, says he fled from Liwu La-Malale in Cameroon’s English-speaking Southwest region after heavily armed rebels attacked the village and set the chief’s residence on fire. 
 
He says villagers were attending a meeting with their traditional ruler when heavily armed men attacked and started shooting in the air. He says the armed men set the palace buildings on fire, but the villagers were able to escape safely. He says many villagers who escaped to the neighboring town of Buea have nowhere to stay? 

Malomba Esembe, who represents the area in Cameroon’s National Assembly, says the rebels butchered Molinga Francis Nangoh, village chief of Liwu La-Malale.  

"This is another affront to the sacredness of human life, to the solemnity of traditional institutions and to the sorrow of a people who are still mourning their children who were wickedly slain in Kumba on October 24. I am disturbed by this news and hereby convey my deepest sympathy to the people of Liwu La-Malale. I condemn in the strongest terms this act of wickedness for one other life lost is one too many," he said. 

Cameroon’s government has confirmed the killing and blamed separatist fighters. No one has claimed responsibility. 

Bernard Okalia Bilai, governor of the English speaking southwest region speaks to reporters in Buea, Dec. 25, 2019.
FILE - Bernard Okalia Bilai, governor of the English speaking southwest region speaks to reporters in Buea, Dec. 25, 2019. (Moki Edwin Kindzeka/VOA)

Bernard Okalia Bilai, governor of the Southwest region called for calm and said the military has been deployed to secure the area and find the killers. He asked the fleeing civilians to return. 

In September, Cameroon territorial administration minister Paul Atanga Nji held a series of meetings and asked chiefs who fled separatist conflicts to return to their palaces. 

Atem Ebako, chief of the English-speaking southwestern village of Talangaye says the attack on a chief and the burning of his palace will scare traditional rulers from returning to their villages to participate in the December 6 regional election as requested by the government. 

"The minister made it abundantly clear to us that it would not be properly seen that the regional council elections that are coming for which the real actors are chiefs, that such an event is taking place and the chiefs are outside. That the government is going to put up a package to accompany the chiefs back to their palaces and we are still expecting that to happen," he said.
 
Chiefs suspected of collaborating with the central government in Yaoundé to fight the rebels have been victims of attacks from suspected rebels since the conflict worsened in 2017. 

At least 11 village chiefs have been killed and 17 abducted and released since then. Hundreds escaped to safer localities and began returning to their palaces in September when the government assured them of their safety. 
 
Last month, some of the chiefs started creating armed militias for protection against separatists for the first time. 

The government asked militias created by chiefs to collaborate with government troops by informing the military of any strange movements or visitors in their villages, but separatist groups on social media promised to kill chiefs who create militias. The separatists said any chief who collaborates with the central government in Yaoundé will not find peace should they return home. 

On November 5, Sehm Mbinglo, traditional ruler of the Nso people who was returning to his palace after two years of absence was abducted. Catholic cardinal Tumi, who was accompanying Mbinglo, was also abducted but later released. Mbinglo’s whereabouts are unknown.  

The rebels have been fighting to create an independent, English-speaking state in Cameroon’s western regions since 2017.   

At least 3,000 people have been killed and 550,000 displaced, according to the United Nations. 

 

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 07, 2004 Cameroon's respected opponent archbishop of Douala Christian Tumi, 74,…
Africa
Cameroon Christians Protest Abduction of Cardinal, Traditional Ruler
Officials also blame separatists for kidnapping 11 teachers earlier this week
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:16 PM
Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school, killing at least six children…
Africa
Cameroon: Kidnappers Free 11 Teachers
Teachers kidnapped from two schools earlier this week are released unharmed   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 07:16 AM
An empty clasroom is seen following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon October 24, 2020 in this screen grab obtained…
Africa
Cameroon Teachers, Students Abandon Schools After Attacks
Separatist forces are blamed for recent attacks that killed at least six teachers and seven schoolchildren
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 01:00 PM
Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school, killing at least six children…
Africa
Cameroon Mourns 7 Children Killed at School 
Civilians call for investigation into the killings 
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 01:15 PM
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play