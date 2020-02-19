Africa

ICC Judges OK Trial for Alleged Islamic Extremist from Mali

By Associated Press
February 19, 2020 11:36 AM
Malian Islamist militant Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud sits in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court during his trial at the Hague, the Netherlands, July 8, 2019.
FILE - Malian Islamist militant Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud sits in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court during his trial at the Hague, the Netherlands, July 8, 2019.

THE HAGUE - International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday rejected an appeal by an alleged Islamic extremist from Mali who argued that the charges against him were not serious enough to merit standing trial at the global court.

The decision clears the way for the trial of Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to start later this year for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Timbuktu, including torture, rape and persecution.

Prosecutors allege Al Hassan was responsible for the torture and mistreatment of the people in the ancient Sahara Desert city from April 2012 until January 2013 while it was occupied and ruled by Islamic extremists.

Al Hassan allegedly was a key member of Ansar Dine, an Islamic extremist group with links to al-Qaida that held power in northern Mali at the time. Prosecutors say Ansar Dine imposed a brutal regime on Timbuktu residents including public floggings, amputations and forced marriages.

At a hearing last year, the court's Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told judges Al Hassan was the de facto chief of the Islamic police and "played an essential and undeniable role in the system of persecution established by the armed groups throughout the period of occupation of Timbuktu."

His trial is scheduled to start July 14.

Set up in 2002, the ICC is a court of last resort established to prosecute grave crimes when local authorities cannot or will not take legal action.

 

 

Related Stories

Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir stands guarded inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 19, 2019.
Africa
Sudanese React to Bashir's Possible Handover to ICC
Sudan's former strongman Omar al-Bashir, ousted by the military last April, faces charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 15:59
FILE - A person leaves the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 16, 2019.
Europe
Lawyers to ICC: Free Ivory Coast's Gbagbo Unconditionally
International Criminal Court judges being urged to lift conditions they imposed on the former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo last year when he was released following his acquittal on crimes against humanity charges
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 09:56
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Jan. 5, 2020.
Middle East
Netanyahu Tries to Rally Global Opposition to ICC Case
The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said last month that there was a 'reasonable basis' to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip as well as Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 08:18
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play