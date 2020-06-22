Africa

ICC Prosecutors Cite Grave Errors in Gbagbo Acquittal at Start of Appeal

By Reuters
June 22, 2020 07:54 AM
FILE - Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2019.
FILE - Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2019.

THE HAGUE - Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) said "grave errors" were made in acquittal last year of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, as they began their bid to overturn the decision at an appeals hearing on Monday.

The ICC, the world’s first permanent war crimes court, said in January last year that prosecutors had failed to prove any case against Gbagbo.

Prosecutors at the Hague-based court in the Netherlands have appealed the decision mainly on procedural grounds, arguing that there were legal faults with the way the decision was announced and the way evidence was assessed.

They have said they will seek a re-trial for Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity for his role in post-election violence in Ivory Coast in 2010-2011.

Monday's hearing was streamed online as the ICC is closed due to measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 75-year-old former president, who is living in Belgium on conditional release after spending more than seven years in custody in The Hague, joined Monday's hearing via video link.

Related Stories

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo talks to his members of his legal team at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Feb. 6, 2020.
Africa
ICC Clears Former Ivory Coast President to Travel Months After Acquittal
Former Ivory Coast President cleared to travel after being cleared of crimes against humanity
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 10:36
FILE - A photo taken Feb. 2, 2019, in Abidjan's popular Yopougon district shows the front page of a newspaper, reading "Gbagbo and Ble Goude finally out!" a day after the International Criminal Court freed former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo
Africa
ICC: Ivory Coast's Gbagbo Freed Under Conditions in Belgium
Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo has been released on bail to Belgium following his acquittal by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity, the court said Tuesday.Belgium said on Saturday that it had agreed in principle to host Gbagbo pending a possible prosecution appeal against his acquittal by the ICC, but that final arrangements were being made.The 73-year-old former strongman and his aide Charles Ble Goude have…
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 02/05/2019 - 17:43
FILE - A person leaves the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 16, 2019.
Europe
Lawyers to ICC: Free Ivory Coast's Gbagbo Unconditionally
International Criminal Court judges being urged to lift conditions they imposed on the former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo last year when he was released following his acquittal on crimes against humanity charges
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 09:56
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2019.
Africa
Will Ivory Coast's Gbagbo, Acquitted at ICC, Return Home?
The acquittal at the International Criminal Court of Ivory Coast's former President Laurent Gbagbo on crimes against humanity is making waves in the West African nation where some celebrate his pending release but others fear a repeat of the deadly 2010-2011 post-election violence that led him to The Hague.   "For the moment, we are savoring the ICC's decision to acquit President Gbagbo…
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play