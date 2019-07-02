Africa

Internet Restored in Ethiopia 10 days after Assassinations

By Associated Press
July 2, 2019 08:18 AM
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses the legislators on the current situation of the country inside the Parliament buildings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 1, 2019.
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has begun restoring internet access Tuesday, 10 days after it was cut following the assassinations of six top government officials.

On June 22, attackers shot and killed the Amhara governor and two other officials. On the same night in Addis Ababa, the country's army chief and his close friend, a retired army general, were assassinated inside his residence by his bodyguard.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the killings in Amhara were a coup attempt. The internet was shut following the killings.

The internet shutdown affected the entire country but in recent days a few locations were able to function.  
 
``Internet has been restored in Addis Ababa today and it will be restored in other locations across the country as well, step by step,'' Cherer Aklilu, secretary director of Ethio Telecom, told the Associated Press on Tuesday. ``All internet packages that users bought but were not able to use during the internet cut will be reimbursed.''

Ethio Telecom, the country's state-owned monopoly of telecommunications services, also cut internet access two weeks ago during national school exams.

NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group, estimated Ethiopia was losing a minimum of $4.5 million a day during the internet cut.

``The government should stop cutting the internet whenever some security or exam issues pop up,'' said Abinet Haregu, a businessman in the delivery business in Ethiopia. ``This is a tactic that was tried and failed in the past.''

Mauritania and Sudan have recently blocked internet access in their countries. The shutdown in Mauritania was for a few days last week when the opposition planned to demonstrate against election results and Sudan cut internet access amid the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.
 

 

