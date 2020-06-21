Africa

Ivory Coast Ex-President Bedie Says He Will Run in 2020 Election

By Reuters
June 21, 2020 07:37 AM
Former President Henri Konan Bedie speaks during his party's Parti Democratique de la Cote d'Ivoire (PDCI) meeting in Daoukro, Ivory Coast, Oct. 15, 2018.
FILE - Former President Henri Konan Bedie speaks during his party's Parti Democratique de la Cote d'Ivoire (PDCI) meeting in Daoukro, Ivory Coast, Oct. 15, 2018.

ABIJAN - Ivory Coast's octogenarian former President Henri Konan Bedie will run for office again in presidential elections in October, he said in a statement on Saturday.

Bedie's candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is wide open after current President Alassane Ouattara said he would not run again after 10 years in power.

"I am both surprised and happy with the content of your messages asking me to be a candidate in the election," Bedie told members of his PDCI-RDA coalition. "I feel honored."

Bedie, 86, was president from 1993-1999. The coalition between his PDCI party and that of Ouattara's RDR, forged in 2005, was meant to dominate for generations and help heal the political rifts that led to civil war three years earlier.

The pact propelled Ouattara to presidential election victories in 2010 and 2015 but collapsed in September 2018 when the parties bickered over whose candidate should be in pole position in 2020.

The race will be hard to call, say political analysts. Guillaume Soro, the former rebel leader and presidential candidate, was convicted in absentia of embezzlement and sentenced to 20 years in prison in April, a verdict likely to exclude him from the election.

Ouattara said last year that he would run for a third term if his predecessors Bedie and Laurent Gbagbo decided to run, raising concerns of a constitutional crisis given that Ivory Coast has a two-term mandate limit.

He backed down in March saying he wanted to hand over power to a new generation.

 

Related Stories

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara addresses participants of the "G20 Investment Summit - German Business and the CwA…
Africa
Ivory Coast President Plans Constitutional Revision Before Election
Alassane Ouattara downplayed opponents' fears that he would try to impose age limits on presidential candidates that would prevent his main rivals from running
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 19:56
FILE - A person leaves the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 16, 2019.
Europe
Lawyers to ICC: Free Ivory Coast's Gbagbo Unconditionally
International Criminal Court judges being urged to lift conditions they imposed on the former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo last year when he was released following his acquittal on crimes against humanity charges
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 09:56
Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo talks to his members of his legal team at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Feb. 6, 2020.
Africa
ICC Clears Former Ivory Coast President to Travel Months After Acquittal
Former Ivory Coast President cleared to travel after being cleared of crimes against humanity
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 10:36
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play