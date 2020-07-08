Africa

Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Dies at 61

By VOA News
July 08, 2020 11:14 PM
Amadou Gon Coulibaly, then secretary general of the presidency, speaks at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast…
FILE - Amadou Gon Coulibaly, then secretary general of the presidency, speaks at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on April 13, 2012.

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who was to be the ruling party’s candidate in October’s presidential election, died Wednesday less than a week after returning from France, where he had been staying for health reasons.

“Fellow compatriots, Ivory Coast is mourning. It is with deep pain that I announce to you that Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly has left us,” President Alassane Ouattara’s spokesperson said during a national television appearance.

Ouattara himself tweeted his own message, saying “my younger brother, my son, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who was, for 30 years, my closest partner. I salute the memory of a statesman of great loyalty, devotion and love for his country,” Ouattara said.

Gon Coulibaly was 61. He died Wednesday, shortly after complaining during a Cabinet meeting that he wasn’t feeling well. He had undergone heart surgery in 2012.

Gon Coulibaly had previously served as presidential secretary-general and agriculture minister.

Ouattara handpicked Gon Coulibaly as the ruling RHDP candidate for the October election after declining to run for another term. It is unclear who will replace him.

The only other major candidate at this time is 86-year-old former president Henri Konan Bedie. 

Related Stories

MANHATTAN, KS - JUNE 22: Charlie Daniels performs during Kicker Country Stampede - Day 2 at Tuttle Creek State Park on June 22,…
Arts & Culture
Country Rocker and Fiddler Charlie Daniels Dies at Age 83
Daniels had a hit with 'Devil Went Down to Georgia'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 16:01
Composer Ennio Morricone arrives for the screening of the movie "The Hateful Eight," in Rome, Jan. 28, 2016.
Arts & Culture
Oscar-Winning Italian Composer Ennio Morricone, 91, Dies
He wrote soundtracks for “Once Upon a Time in America” and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" among many others
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 06:20
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows Hugh Downs at the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration in New York. Downs, a…
Arts & Culture
Legendary US TV Personality Hugh Downs Dies at 99
Downs once held a record for the most hours appearing on American television
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 16:36
A police car stands guard in front of the house of deceased cleric Georg Ratzinger in Regensburg, Germany, Wednesday, July 1,…
Europe
Retired Pope's Elder Brother, Georg Ratzinger, Dies at 96
Ordained on the same day as his brother, Ratzinger proved to be a talented musician and went on oversee the recording of numerous masterpieces and concert tours around the world by the Regensburger Domspatzen choir
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 09:39
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play