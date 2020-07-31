Africa

Ivory Coast President Names New Prime Minister

By VOA News
July 31, 2020 12:38 AM
Map of Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara chose Hamed Bakayoko to be prime minster, replacing Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died suddenly earlier this month.

Coulibaly had been the preferred successor to Ouattara.

Ouattara did not confirm if he will seek a third term, but he said he will make an announcement next week.

Ouattara was nominated to be the presidential candidate of his RHDP party on Wednesday.

Opposition groups in Ivory Coast oppose Ouattara extending his 10-year reign, saying a third term in office would be unconstitutional.

The parties have until the September 1 to declare their candidates for the election, scheduled for October 31. 

Related Stories

Supporters of opposition leader Alassane Ouattara gesture to passing soldiers, generally considered to be allied with the…
Africa
Ivory Coast Ruling Party Nominates President Ouattara to Seek Another Term
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara could announce next week if he will seek re-election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 00:42
Memorial service for Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Abidijan
Africa
Memorial Service Held for Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly  
Ivory Coast has a formal tribute for Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died suddenly last week of a heart attack
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 00:35
Amadou Gon Coulibaly, then secretary general of the presidency, speaks at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast…
Africa
Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Dies at 61
He was to be the ruling party candidate in October’s presidential election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 23:14
Former President Henri Konan Bedie speaks during his party's Parti Democratique de la Cote d'Ivoire (PDCI) meeting in Daoukro, Ivory Coast, Oct. 15, 2018.
Africa
Ivory Coast Ex-President Bedie Says He Will Run in 2020 Election
Henri Konan Bedie's candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is wide open after current President Alassane Ouattara said he would not run again after 10 years in power
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 07:37
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play