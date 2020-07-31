Ivory Coast President Names New Prime Minister

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara chose Hamed Bakayoko to be prime minster, replacing Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died suddenly earlier this month.

Coulibaly had been the preferred successor to Ouattara.

Ouattara did not confirm if he will seek a third term, but he said he will make an announcement next week.

Ouattara was nominated to be the presidential candidate of his RHDP party on Wednesday.

Opposition groups in Ivory Coast oppose Ouattara extending his 10-year reign, saying a third term in office would be unconstitutional.

The parties have until the September 1 to declare their candidates for the election, scheduled for October 31.