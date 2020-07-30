Ivory Coast Ruling Party Nominates President Ouattara to Seek Another Term

Ivory Coast's ruling RHDP party nominated President Alassane Ouattara to seek re-election, but he is withholding a decision on seeking a third term.

Earlier this year, the 76-year old Ouattara spoke of turning over the leadership reigns to a new generation.

Ouattara's plans to bow out may have changed when his prime minister and preferred successor Amadou Gon Coulibaly died of cardiac arrest earlier this month.

During a tribute to Coulibaly, the president said he needed time to decide if he would consider seeking re-election.

Ouattara could announce his decision on running again during a planned speech to the nation August 6.

Opposition groups in Ivory Coast oppose Ouattara extending his 10-year reign, citing a third term in office would be unconstitutional.

Voters are expected to choose the country's next president on October 31.