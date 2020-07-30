Africa

Ivory Coast Ruling Party Nominates President Ouattara to Seek Another Term

By VOA News
July 30, 2020 12:42 AM
Supporters of opposition leader Alassane Ouattara gesture to passing soldiers, generally considered to be allied with the…
Supporters of opposition leader Alassane Ouattara gesture to passing soldiers, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Dec. 2, 2010.

Ivory Coast's ruling RHDP party nominated President Alassane Ouattara to seek re-election, but he is withholding a decision on seeking a third term. 

Earlier this year, the 76-year old Ouattara spoke of turning over the leadership reigns to a new generation. 

Ouattara's plans to bow out may have changed when his prime minister and preferred successor Amadou Gon Coulibaly died of cardiac arrest earlier this month. 

During a tribute to Coulibaly, the president said he needed time to decide if he would consider seeking re-election. 

Ouattara could announce his decision on running again during a planned speech to the nation August 6. 

Opposition groups in Ivory Coast oppose Ouattara extending his 10-year reign, citing a third term in office would be unconstitutional. 

Voters are expected to choose the country's next president on October 31. 

Related Stories

Former President Henri Konan Bedie speaks during his party's Parti Democratique de la Cote d'Ivoire (PDCI) meeting in Daoukro, Ivory Coast, Oct. 15, 2018.
Africa
Ivory Coast Ex-President Bedie Says He Will Run in 2020 Election
Henri Konan Bedie's candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is wide open after current President Alassane Ouattara said he would not run again after 10 years in power
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 07:37
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play