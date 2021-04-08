Africa

Ivory Coast's Ex-president and Ally are Free to Return Home

By Associated Press
April 08, 2021 01:22 AM
ICC ruling on former Ivory Coast President Gbagbo and former Youth Minister Ble Goude in the Hague
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. (ICC-CPI/Handout via Reuters)

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST - Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and a close ally who was a youth leader are free to return home after being definitively acquitted on charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday.

The head of state made the announcement one week after appeals judges at the ICC upheld the acquittal of Gbagbo and former minister of youth Charles Ble Goude for charges related to post-electoral violence in 2010 to 2011 that left 3,000 people dead in the West African nation.

Ouattara said they recognized the decision of the court, saying the two "will be able to return to Ivory Coast whenever they wish," and added that Gbagbo will benefit from the status of a former head of state.

However, Ouattara did not address another legal matter facing Gbagbo, who still has an arrest warrant issued against him by Ivory Coast's government and faces a possible 20-year prison sentence after a 2019 conviction in absentia for misappropriating funds from the West African Central Bank.

Gbagbo's supporters say his acquittal and return could help ease political tensions.

He served as president of Ivory Coast from 2000 until 2011 when he was arrested after refusing to concede to Ouattara, who had won the 2010 election.

Gbagbo, who has since been living in Brussels, continues to have significant support in the country.

Related Stories

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo talks to his members of his legal team at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Feb. 6, 2020.
Africa
ICC Upholds Acquittal of Former Ivory Coast President
Appeals court dismisses prosecution’s arguments for a new trial on procedural grounds, clearing way for return of Laurent Gbagbo and a former youth minister
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 04:39 PM
FILE - Police patrol inside the Paris courthouse.
Africa
Trial Opens in 2004 Bombing of French Base in Ivory Coast
Defendants in tangled case are being tried in absentia
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 01:27 PM
Hamed Bakayoko, Ivory Coast's new Defense minister, talks as he stands at the premises of the National Police Academy in the…
Africa
Shock, Uncertainty Grip Ivory Coast After PM's Death
Hamed Bakayoko was the West African nation’s second premier to die in office in less than eight months
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 09:14 PM
Workers of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) count ballots after the closure of the polling stations during the…
Africa
Opposition Claims Victory as Ivory Coast Counts Votes 
Saturday's vote was a key test of stability, four months after violence around a disputed presidential poll claimed 87 lives in the former French colony
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 12:45 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play