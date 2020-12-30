Kabore Dissolves Burkina Faso's Government 

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, reelected for a second term, dismissed Prime Minister Christophe Dabiré from his post on Wednesday and dissolved the government, according to a decree sent to AFP, a usual procedure after the legislative elections.

"The president of [Burkina] Faso decrees: The functions of the Prime Minister are terminated, the government is dissolved," according to the presidential decree.

No information has filtered out on the name of the future head of government or on the date of his appointment.

Kaboré was re-elected in the first round for a second term on November 22. The presidential election was coupled with the legislative elections, largely won by the ruling party and its allies.

A former commissioner in charge of trade, competition and cooperation of the West African Economic and Monetary Union, Dabiré was appointed head of government in January 2019.

In the legislative elections, the People's Movement for Progress (MPP) won 56 of 127 seats in the National Assembly, which it controls along with smaller allied parties.

The outgoing president of the assembly, Allasane Bala Sakandé, a close friend of Kaboré, was reappointed on Monday.

A poor and landlocked West African country of 20.5 million, Burkina Faso has been plagued since 2015 by recurrent jihadist attacks that have left at least 1,200 dead and a million internally displaced.

Kaboré has promised to bring "security and stability" to the country in his second and last term.