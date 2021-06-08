Africa

Kenya Looks to Maintain Zero Rhino Poaching Record

By Victoria Amunga
June 08, 2021 11:41 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 39 MB
1080p | 66 MB
Original | 163 MB
Download Audio

NAIROBI, KENYA - Kenya's Wildlife Service says that for the first time in 21 years, not a single rhinoceros was poached in the country’s national parks in 2020. To maintain the progress, it is conducting the first ever wildlife census and placing mobile container housing in parks for rangers.

Kenya's Wildlife Service credits intensified surveillance for the drop in rhinoceros poaching cases to zero last year.

The agency says it’s also taking fresh measures to maintain the progress, such as conducting a wildlife census for the first time. Edwin Wanyonyi, the agency’s director of strategies, says new approaches are being implemented.

''There is a new strategy. We are focusing on housing for rangers; we are focusing on buying them equipment, be it firearm[s], whatever they require, be it uniform, be it cold weather clothing, [so] that they can be able to respond at all times,” Wanyonyi said.

In Nairobi National Park, rangers with the rhinoceros monitoring unit are receiving upgrades from old tents. Ranger Augustine Mutua says new container housing units will help them get to work protecting rhinos much faster.

"You have to wake up very early in the morning — you cook your breakfast, then you just walk out, going direct to the patrol. Not as earlier … you come out of the tent, you go outside for water somewhere. You can see we [have] tanks," Mutua said.

More than two million tourists visited Kenya in 2019. Most, like Rahul Bede, go to see its rare wildlife, like the critically endangered rhinos.

“I think it’s great that there has been no poaching. This park is very well protected, which, I would say, other parks are not very well protected.”

Poachers kill rhinos for their horns, which sell for up to $60,000 per kilogram in Asian markets as aphrodisiacs and status symbols.

Poaching reduced Kenya’s black rhino population by 97% from the 1960s to the 1990s, from more than 20,000 to just a few hundred.

But conservation efforts have helped Kenya’s wild rhino population recover to some 1,200, including the world’s only two remaining northern white rhinos.

Related Stories

FILE - Rhinos graze as the White House press corps awaits U.S. President George W. Bush as he toured the Mokolodi Nature Reserve in Botswana, July 10, 2003.
Africa
Botswana Denies 120 Rhinos Poached in 18 Months
Former President Ian Khama says at least 120 rhinoceroses have been killed in last 18 months
Mqondisi Dube
By Mqondisi Dube
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 12:22 PM
On the Brink of Extinction, the Northern White Rhino Now Has a Chance at Survival
00:01:40
Science & Health
On the Brink of Extinction, the Northern White Rhino Now Has a Chance at Survival 
The northern white rhino is on the brink of extinction.  Poachers decimated the population, but now science has a chance to bring it back.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports. Camera:  Reuters  Produced by: Arash Arabasadi 
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 04:37 PM
Victoria Amunga
By
Victoria Amunga

May 16-30

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play