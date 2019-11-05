Africa

Kenya Vows to Cut Emissions as Dirty Stoves, Fuels Kill 21,500 a Year

By Reuters
November 5, 2019 08:58 PM
A trailer drives along the main Nairobi/Mombasa highway past sacks of charcoal, used for domestic cooking in many Kenyan homes, in Kibwezi. June 20, 2014.
A trailer drives along the main Nairobi/Mombasa highway past sacks of charcoal, used for domestic cooking in many Kenyan homes, in Kibwezi. June 20, 2014.

NAIROBI - More than 21,500 Kenyans die each year from cooking with traditional fuels like charcoal and firewood, new government data showed on Tuesday, as authorities pledged to meet a global goal of universal access to clean cooking energy by 2030.

The health risks were greatest in rural areas, where 90% of households use wood stoves, compared to 70% nationwide, Kenya's first household survey on energy usage in cooking by the energy ministry and the Clean Cooking Association of Kenya found.

It also found that 80% of households relied solely on either charcoal or firewood as their primary cooking fuel, with 68 billion shillings ($660 million) of charcoal consumed each year.

FILE -Women walk out of the forest carrying wood to use for cooking, in Tsavo East, in Kenya, June 20, 2014.

Kenya's energy minister Charles Keter said the situation was "grave" and called for more focus on providing clean energy options, such as gas and electricity, to the poor.

"This data underlines the great exposure to harmful pollutants which account for about over 21,560 deaths annually," he said, launching the survey at a conference on clean cooking.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says 3 billion people globally cook with solid fuels such as charcoal and coal on open fires or traditional stoves, producing high levels of carbon monoxide, which kills about four million people a year.

Countries have committed to ensure universal access to clean, modern energy for cooking by the year 2030 as part of 17 global development goals, but low levels of investment in the clean cooking sector are hindering progress.

The widespread use of dirty fuels also contributes to climate change and deforestation, according to energy experts.

Government officials said Kenya has committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% — where clean cooking will account for about 14% — under the Paris agreement on climate change, and it hopes to meet this target by 2028.

Related Stories

A woman in India is uses a cookstove that produces less smoke for burning wood or any other fuel.
Science & Health
Scientists Investigate Cookstoves as Source of Global Pollution
A new study finds that cookstoves, used for cooking and heating inside homes in many developing countries, contribute to outdoor air pollution and have a significant impact on climate change.  An estimated 40 percent of the global population use cookstoves that burn solid fuels such as wood. Most studies of cookstoves focus on the health impacts in and around homes where they are used. Those reports show that up to a half-million people are thought to die every year…
Default Author Profile
By Jessica Berman
Thu, 01/26/2017 - 16:55
A view of a volcanic rock stove built by the Eco Group Limited, on display in Kampala, Uganda, April 20, 2017.
Africa
Volcanic Rock Stoves Cook Food - and Protect Forests - in Uganda
Cooks at a community kitchen in Kampala's Nakasero Hill business district are preparing a traditional breakfast of green bananas in offal sauce using a very untraditional means of cooking - volcanic rocks.It's a method that some are hoping will take off across Africa, to help protect forests and improve the lives of women."Rocks for fuel is a reprieve to all women in Africa," said Susan Bamugamire, one of the 55 cooks in the community kitchen set up by city authorities in…
Participants at the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves summit view monitors showing former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton as she delivers keynote remarks in New York, Nov. 21, 2014.
Science & Health
Clean Cookstoves Get a Global Boost
Indoor air pollution, a health problem that's bigger than HIV, tuberculosis or malaria, is getting a $413 million boost.The pollution comes mainly from smoky cook fires and kills an estimated 4 million people each year, mostly women and children.It's also a major environmental problem. Collecting wood for cooking fires is a leading cause of deforestation. And the gases and soot produced from inefficient burning pollute the air and contribute to climate change.And…
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 11/21/2014 - 19:42
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan