Africa

Kenyan Police Accused of Killings, Excessive Force While Enforcing COVID-19 Curfew

By Rael Ombuor
April 23, 2020 11:23 AM
Kenyan police carrying batons and teargas patrol looking for people out after curfew in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, March 29, 2020.
Kenyan police carrying batons and teargas patrol looking for people out after curfew in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, March 29, 2020.

NAIROBI - Rights groups in Kenya say police are using excessive force while enforcing a nighttime curfew to contain the coronavirus. The groups say the excessive force has left at least a dozen people dead and hundreds more with life-threatening injuries.

Eighteen-year-old Ibrahim Onyango was coming home from Dandora dump site in Nairobi, where he worked collecting plastics for recycling. It was the first night that Kenya implemented a dusk-to-dawn curfew to contain the coronavirus.

His brother, Francis Otieno, said Ibrahim must have missed the announcement of the curfew, because he worked all day at the dump, without radio or television.

“He was going home, it was the first day of the curfew, Saturday [March] 29th. Together with his friend they met cops. It was around 7.30 p.m. and they asked him where he had come from and then started to beat him. In between the beatings, he got a chance to escape. That’s how he got to his house. When he got in, my sister Rita says he was bleeding, one of his ears was hanging; he had deep wounds on his head.”

Ibrahim died two days later, despite treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Security officers arrests a man selling alcohol door to door during curfew hours in Kisumu, western Kenya, March 29, 2020.

Human Rights watch on Wednesday said that at least six people died in the first 10 days of the curfew.

Otsieno Namwaya was one of the lead researchers for the report.

“Most of those six are as a result of beatings from the police but beside the beatings and killings, I think the brutality of the police is much more widespread that the number of those who are dead. There are lots of people who are nursing injuries because of police beatings; there are a lot of people who have lost businesses because of police either demanding bribes or looting,” said Namwaya.

Wilfred Olal, a coordinator at the Social Justice Centers Working Group, a collective voice for grassroot activist groups in Kenya, said other deaths arising from police brutality during the curfew period may be going unreported.

“On the police killings, we have been using our monitors on the ground, and we have also been following the desktop survey, looking at what the media is reporting. So far, we have recorded 14 killings, and we even have the names,” said Olal.

Most of the deaths have taken place in Kenya’s urban slums, areas that have a long history of police killings.

Namwaya said the government needs to persuade people to respect the curfew, rather than impose it by force.

“This is a containment measure, to prevent an infectious disease from spreading and therefore what government needs is not force but engagement with the public and persuasion. That is what government has failed on and the thinking in government seems to be that if they cannot persuade, they should threaten and beat people to submission, which is totally wrong,” said Namwaya.

Kenyan police did not respond when asked for comment on allegations of excessive force and killings by officers.

Kenya has now more than 300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 14 deaths.

 

Related Stories

A young boy reads out the message from an informational mural warning people about the risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya Begins 21-Day Partial Lockdown Amid Rise in Coronavirus Infections
Authorities reviewing efforts to enforce COVID-19 safety measures
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 01:48
A man reads a book to pass the time at a Government designated quarantine facility in Nairobi on April 04, 2020. - Hundreds of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenyans Confined at Quarantine Facilities See It as Sentence        
Kenyans, forced to isolate in government facilities, complain about high fees
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 15:44
A man watches a polluted stream from his home in Nairobi's Kibera slum, Kenya, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko -…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya Activists Fear Spike in Violence Against Women During Coronavirus 
As Kenya tries to contain coronavirus, indications of a silent pandemic emerging under curfew as stress mounts 
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 13:20
Kenyan Catholic priest Richard Onyango Oduor sits on an open-air dock as he was charged at the Milimani Law Courts with spreading the coronavirus, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenyan Court Charges Catholic Priest With Spreading Coronavirus
Authorities said Richard Onyango Oduor failed to adhere to quarantine rules following a visit to Italy
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:36
Rael Ombuor
Written By
Rael Ombuor

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play