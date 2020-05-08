Africa

Kenyans Riot in Nairobi After Demolition of Homes

By VOA News
May 08, 2020 04:27 PM
A resident attempts to clear burning tyres used as barricades during clashes between traders and riot police following…
A resident tries to clear tires set afire during clashes between traders and police following demolitions of their homes and stalls near the Korogocho market in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2020.

Police in Nairobi on Friday reportedly used water cannons, tear gas and live ammunition on demonstrators after they took to the streets to protest the demolition of houses and shops earlier this week that left thousands homeless.

The protests erupted in the Korogocho slum and quickly spread to the ring road that connects it with the rest of the Nigerian capital. Demonstrators set fire to tires and built barricades in the streets, prompting the police response.

City officials Monday began bulldozing homes and shops in the Kariobangi neighborhood that the city says was illegally built on government land. The demolition reportedly left as many 7,000 people homeless.

Rights activists have criticized the government for the timing of the forced evictions, and they have criticized  Kenyan police for allegedly using excessive force while enforcing government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kenyan government has ordered a nationwide curfew running from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

