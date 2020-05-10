Africa

Kidnapped Italian Aid Worker Held in Somalia Returns Home 

By Harun Maruf
May 10, 2020 12:30 PM
In this image taken from a video, Silvia Romano is flanked by two masked security officers as she walks on the tarmac after…
In this image taken from a video, Silvia Romano is flanked by two masked security officers as she walks on the tarmac after landing at Rome's Ciampino airport, May 10, 2020.

A kidnapped Italian aid worker who had been held in an al-Shabab-controlled area of Somalia has been freed. 

Silvia Romano arrived in Rome on Sunday after being freed outside Mogadishu on Saturday. She spent overnight in a safe location in Mogadishu before being flown home. 

Security officials told VOA Somali that Romano was recovered from a forest near the town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers west of Mogadishu. 

The terms of her release are not known. 
 

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the release in a tweet.

Romano, who was working for an Italian charity was abducted by gunmen in November 2018 in Kilifi County, Kenya. It’s not clear how the gunmen managed to transport her into Somalia. 

Somali security sources say they believe she was kidnapped by al-Shabab militants who previously abducted aid workers and demanded ransom. 

The abduction of two Spanish aid workers working for Doctors Without Borders in October 2011 was one of reasons Kenya government gave for its subsequent military intervention into Somalia that year. 

Al-Shabab also harbors bandits including pirates who abduct foreign sailors, and aid workers. 

Three Iranian sailors, two Cuban doctors, two Kenyans and a German nurse working for the ICRC are still being held in areas controlled by al-Shabab. 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Map of Mandera Kenya
Africa
Analysts: Kenya-Somalia Border Violence Threatens Regional Security
Analysts warn that continued tensions between the two countries are threatening broader security in the region
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 12:21
Somali Freelance journalist Mohamed Guray holds on to his camera…
Africa
Being a Journalist is Risky Business in Somalia 
Cautiously celebrating World Press Freedom Day, a number of Somali journalists and journalists’ rights activists shared their experiences with the VOA Somali service 
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 12:53
Somali families, displaced after fleeing the Lower Shabelle region amid an uptick in U.S. airstrikes, wait at an IDP …
Africa
US, Somalia Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorist Group
US forces committed to assist Somali government in protecting the people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 04:35
Harun Maruf
By
Harun Maruf

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play