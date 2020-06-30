Africa

Killing of Ethiopian Singer Sparks Protests in Capital City 

By Reuters
June 30, 2020 09:54 AM
FILE - A general view shows the cityscape of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, Jan. 29, 2017.
FILE - A general view shows the cityscape of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, Jan. 29, 2017.

ADDIS ABABA - Youths enraged by the killing of a popular protest singer burned tires during demonstrations in Ethiopia's capital on Tuesday, in a display of anger from the prime minister's own Oromo ethnic community.   

Addis Ababa city police commissioner Getu Argaw told state media late on Monday that Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, an Oromo musician known for his protest songs, had been shot dead at around 9:30 in the evening. Some suspects had been detained, he said, giving no further details.   

On Tuesday morning the normally busy streets of Addis Ababa were eerily empty as protesters lit fires and chanted slogans.   

The internet connection to Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, appeared to be down, a common occurrence during political protests.   

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolences, promised an investigation and asked the public to remain calm, in a message posted on Twitter.   

Haacaaluu, a former political prisoner, rose to prominence during prolonged anti-government protests which propelled Abiy into office in 2018.   

Abiy's Oromo ethnic group sparked the protests, and his rise to power ended decades during which the multi-ethnic ruling coalition was dominated by ethnic Tigray leaders.   

His rule has ushered in greater political and economic freedoms in what had long been one of the continent's most repressive states, and he won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending conflict with neighboring Eritrea.   

But the rise in political activism has also led to an increase in unrest in a country made up of more than 80 ethnic groups. Abiy's rule has been frequently challenged by local powerbrokers demanding more access to land, power and resources.   

His pan-Ethiopian politics have sparked a backlash from some elements of his own Oromo powerbase, spearheaded by a media magnate, Jawar Mohammed. 

Related Stories

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announces a failed coup as he addresses the public on television, June 23, 2019. The failed coup in the Amhara region was led by a high-ranking military official and others within the country’s military, he said.
Africa
Risk of Conflict Rising Between 2 Ethiopia Regional Powers, Report Finds
International Crisis Group says tension between Amhara and Tigray, two of Ethiopia's most powerful regions, is increasing as the country approaches elections next year
Simon Marks
By Simon Marks
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 10:30
Eritrean refugee children walk within Mai-Aini refugee camp near the Eritrean boarder in the Tigrai region in Ethiopia February…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ethiopia Races to Stave Off Coronavirus in Refugee Camps  
Ethiopia confirmed its first infection at the Adi-Harush refugee camp in the northern Tigray region   
Simon Marks
By Simon Marks
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 13:23
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses a news conference in his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Aug. 25, 2018.
Africa
Ethiopian Opposition, Prime Minister Accuse Each Other of Power Grab
Opposition parties say Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed cannot rule legitimately after his mandate ends in September
Simon Marks
By Simon Marks
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 15:09
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play