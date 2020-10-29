Africa

At Least 140 Migrants Drown Off Senegalese Coast

By VOA News
October 29, 2020 05:59 PM
2017 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - African refugees and migrants, mostly from Sudan and Senegal, wait for assistance aboard a rubber…
FILE - African refugees and migrants wait for assistance aboard a rubber boat, off the Libyan coast, Feb. 23, 2017.

At least 140 migrants drowned after a boat carrying more than 200 people sank off the coast of Senegal, the U.N. migration agency said Thursday.

The boat caught fire at sea and capsized Saturday, shortly after leaving the coastal Senegalese town of Mbour, according to the International Organization for Migration.

IOM said in a news release the boat was trying to reach Europe via Spain's Canary Islands but turned over near Saint-Louis along the northwest coast of Senegal.

Fishing boats are seen while fishermen prepare for fishing, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Saint…
FILE - Fishing boats are seen in Saint-Louis, Senegal, May 16, 2020.

About 59 of the migrants were rescued by Senegalese fishermen and the Spanish navy. Senegal's government and the IOM have arranged a mission to travel to Saint-Louis to assess the needs of survivors and provide psychosocial assistance.

The IOM described this incident as 2020's deadliest migrant boat wreck. Last year, 210 migrants died along the same route.

Growing numbers

The number of departures from West Africa to the Canary Islands has significantly increased in recent weeks.

In September alone, 14 boats carrying 663 migrants left Senegal for the Canaries. Of these departures, 26 percent were reported to have experienced an incident or shipwreck, according to the IOM.

IOM estimates there have been about 11,000 arrivals to the Canary Islands this year, about five times the number who had arrived by the same point in 2019. It said the 2020 figure, however, is still far below the peak seen in 2006 when more than 32,000 people arrived there.

The migration agency said in a statement it was deeply saddened by the tragedy and reiterated the need to "enhance legal channels to undermine the traffickers' business model and loss of life."

IOM Senegal Chief of Mission Bakary Doumbia said it will take "unity between governments, partners and the international community to dismantle trafficking and smuggling networks that take advantage of desperate youth." 

Related Stories

Migrants carry their belongings as they flee a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island…
Immigration
World Becoming Less Accepting of Migrants, Poll Finds
North Macedonia, Hungary, Serbia and Croatia lead the Gallup index of the world's least-accepting countries
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 05:35 PM
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp enter a new temporary camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 20, 2020.
Europe
Greece Scrambles to Rehouse Homeless Migrants, Refugees on Lesbos 
Many of 12,500 migrants and refugees left homeless after ferocious blaze, though, attest to same conditions, forcing most of them to return to Moria, seeking shelter in chaotic, and now razed, sprawl of tarpaulin tents
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sun, 09/20/2020 - 11:40 AM
FILE PHOTO: Migrants sit in a boat alongside the Maersk Etienne tanker off the coast of Malta
Europe
Amnesty Says Malta Using 'Illegal Tactics' Against Migrants
Amnesty's report was released hours after UN rights agencies called on Malta and the European Union to end the latest humanitarian crisis on board a cargo ship off the Maltese coast
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 08:43 PM
FILE - Migrants arrive in Porto Empedocle, Sicily, aboard two military ships after being transferred from the island of Lampedusa, where a number of small boats carrying migrants arrived a few days earlier, July 27, 2020.
Europe
Number of Migrants Landing in Italy More Than Doubles in Past Year
In the 12-month period, more than 5,000 people were rescued in the Mediterranean, according to official data; most came from Tunisia and Libya
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/15/2020 - 03:37 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play