Africa

At Least 48 Dead in Militia Attack on El Geneina, West Darfur, says SUNA A

By Reuters
January 17, 2021 08:43 AM
Sudanese civilians protest against United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) exit in Zalenjei, West Darfur, Sudan…
FILE - Sudanese civilians protest against United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) exit in Zalenjei, West Darfur, Sudan, Dec. 29, 2020.

KHARTOUM - At least 48 people died and 97 people were injured in a militia attack on the West Darfur city of El Geneina on Saturday, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said, citing a local doctors union. 

The attack came just weeks after U.N. peacekeepers began withdrawing from the region, where violence is increasing, and was triggered when a member of the Masalit tribe stabbed a member of an Arab tribe, human rights organization the Darfur Bar Association said in a statement. 

"Armed militias took advantage of the incident and attacked El Geneina from all sides," the association said, as well as the nearby Kreinding camp for internally displaced people, from where SUNA said there was now a wave of people moving towards the city. 

The association accused the militias of looting and human rights abuses. 

Similar incidents have occurred in Darfur since conflict began in 2003, when the government of Omar al-Bashir armed militias to help repress a revolt. 

"We have warned several times about the deteriorating security situation in Darfur ... as armed militias still pose a constant threat," a coordinating committee for IDP camp residents said in statement. 

Camp residents have protested the exit of UNAMID, the peace-keeping mission that had patrolled the region until its mandate ended on January 1. 

On Saturday, the governor of West Darfur declared a state of emergency, authorizing the use of force in order to stabilize the situation and imposing a curfew. 

While the military had begun to deploy, the bar association said the commander for the region had not responded to the state governor's directives. 

The West Darfur doctors union said it had asked for help protecting medical facilities and staff, but called the response "weak", SUNA reported. 

Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has dispatched a high-level group led by the public prosecutor to El Geneina, his office said in a statement. 

 
 

 

Related Stories

Members of the United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission (UNAMID) gather with their vehicles in Kalma camp for…
Africa
Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan's Darfur Ends
Darfuri people have held protests in recent weeks against the mission's imminent departure
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 03:31 PM
This AFPTV screen grab from footage aired July 21, 2020 shows Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir disembarking from a…
Africa
Sudan Ready to Cooperate With ICC Over Darfur, PM Says
Omar al-Bashir, jailed since he was toppled after mass protests last year, is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in Darfur
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 08:14 PM
West Darfur, Sudan map
Africa
Ethnic Violence in Sudan’s West Darfur Sends Thousands Fleeing to Chad
July 25 attacks are blamed on armed nomads who targeted African farming communities, triggering mass exodus of at least 2,500 people from Sudan to Chad
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 03:50 PM
West Darfur, Sudan map
Africa
More Than 60 Killed in Attack in Sudan's Darfur Region, UN Says
Another 60 were reportedly wounded in Masteri village violence; there was no official word from the government on the incident
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 07/26/2020 - 07:04 PM
Members of the United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission (UNAMID) gather with their vehicles in Kalma camp for…
Africa
Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan's Darfur Ends
Darfuri people have held protests in recent weeks against the mission's imminent departure
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 03:31 PM
This AFPTV screen grab from footage aired July 21, 2020 shows Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir disembarking from a…
Africa
Sudan Ready to Cooperate With ICC Over Darfur, PM Says
Omar al-Bashir, jailed since he was toppled after mass protests last year, is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in Darfur
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 08:14 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play