At least One Dead, Several Wounded in Suicide Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

By Harun Maruf
February 13, 2021 07:20 AM
Somali security officers secure the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 13, 2021.
A suicide car bombing killed at least one civilian and wounded at least seven in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu early Saturday morning. 

The explosion near a security checkpoint also caused damagedat least a dozen vehicles, authorities and witnesses said.

A police spokesman said the driver disobeyed orders to stop and soldiers fired at the car as it forced its way past the first of two checkpoints.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The scene of the blast is near the parliament building and presidential palace.

The explosion came as Somali politicians argue over how to hold a national election, which was previously scheduled for February 8th.  Some of them say that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has overstayed his mandate.

High-profile areas of Mogadishu have often been targets of attacks by the local al-Qaida -linked al-Shabab terrorist group, which has engaged in a long and violent insurgency aiming to topple the internationally recognized Somali government.

Al-Shabab has most recently threatened to attack polling stations during the national election.

