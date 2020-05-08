Africa

Lesotho Prime Minister Agrees to Process for Resignation

By VOA News
May 08, 2020 12:51 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, photo, Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane addresses the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York.

The timetable for Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s departure from office is in the hands of the government and his political party, despite his intentions to retire by the end of July.

Under a Lesotho law, if a vote of no confidence against 80-year-old Thabane passes, he would essentially have no choice but to leave office.

Thabane says his age and energy level were factors in deferring to the law to decide the process for him stepping down as leader of the small South African country.

Thabane's remaining time in office may also depend on whether he is prosecuted for his alleged involvement in the murder of his estranged wife in 2017.

The prime minister and his former wife, Lipolelo Thabane, were in the midst of a divorce when she was shot dead in front of her house in the capital, Maseru.

Thabane's current wife, Maesaiah Thabane, whom he married a few months after Lipolelo’s death, is charged with her murder.

Thabane's request for immunity from prosecution after leaving office was rejected last week by the governing party.

 

 

