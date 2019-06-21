Africa

Liberia at a Critical Juncture Following Mass Protest

By Lucinda Rouse
June 21, 2019 05:40 PM
People march during a protest against corruption and economic failure in Monrovia
FILE - People march during a protest to voice discontent toward the presidency of former footballer George Weah, whose policies they see as having failed to curb economic decline and mitigate corruption, in Monrovia, Liberia, June 7, 2019.

George Weah once heard the roar of adoring crowds as one of Africa's greatest soccer players. He became Liberia's president in January 2018, and a year and a half later, crowds are sounding less positive about him.
 
About 10,000 people attended an anti-government protest in Monrovia earlier this month. Most were angry about Liberia’s struggling economy. Many feel that Weah is not doing enough to tackle rising inflation.

Some accuse senior officials of stealing the country’s money, including $25 million intended to be infused into the economy to mop up an excess of local currency.
 
Precillia Dehme, 33, runs a dry goods stall. She voted for Weah in 2017 but regrets her decision.
 
“I sell for my children to survive. ... I’m finding life difficult for my children" as the cost of living rises, Dehme said. "We don’t know what’s going on in the country." She said Weah was doing "nothing for me" and that she would not vote for him again.

But not all people have turned their backs on Weah. Money changer Munya Sherif, 35,  doesn’t blame him for the country’s economic difficulties.
 
“All the problems in this country were caused by the past government. We need to give the government a chance to do their work," Sherif said. "Other people think that George Weah is not able to run this country. But I believe that if they give George Weah a chance, he would do better.”
 
The protest organizers are a group of opposition and civil society activists who call themselves the Council of Patriots. Radio talk show host Henry Costa, one of the leading figures, said, "We want the president to publish his assets. We think it’s very important. We want to know what he had before becoming president, how he is able to build all of these properties and acquire new ones in a relatively short period of time when he didn’t do that before coming to power."
 
The protest group has issued a long list of other demands, including extensive reform programs and the firings of several officials, including the finance minister. The group is threatening more protests if the government fails to act on its petition within a month.
 
Weah has called for a national round-table discussion to hear people’s views on how best to revive the economy.  

“As Liberians they have a right to make their views clear," said Eugene Nagbe, minister for information. "As a government our response is a nationalistic one, a general one, and this is why Mr. President recognized that there are alternative views. Because of the alternative views, he said, 'Come to the table so that we can have a discussion.' " 
 
Talks have started with the International Monetary Fund about a program to address poverty and inflation. But until the effects of this trickle down to the masses, the protests against Weah are likely to continue.

Related Stories

Thousands of demonstrators gathered to protest the leadership of President George Weah, in Monrovia, June 7, 2019. (L. Rouse/VOA)
Africa
Liberian Leader Tested by Mass Anti-Government Protest
Former pro-footballer George Weah faces accusations of corruption, poor economic management on his watch
Goldman Environmental Prize winner Alfred Brownell, a Liberian environmental lawyer and human rights activist, stands for a photograph, in Boston, April 22, 2019.
Africa
Palm Oil Development Leaves Liberians Poorer, says Winner of 'Green Nobel'
Palm oil plantations in Liberia are billed as bringing jobs and development but actually leave locals poorer, said a Liberian lawyer who won the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize on Monday. The U.S.-based Goldman Environmental Foundation gives the prize — often known as the Green Nobel — to six grassroots activists each year for efforts to protect the environment, often at their own risk. Alfred Brownell was awarded for his successful campaign…
Middle East
Families Flee Sudan War, Only to Flee Again in Libya
War in the Libyan capital has been ongoing since early April, and 80,000 people have been displaced. Among them are some families from Sudan, Eritrea and other countries who fled extreme violence at home, only to be forced again to flee violence in Libya. VOA's Heather Murdock has this report from Tripoli. 
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lucinda Rouse