Africa

Libya Coast Guard Intercepts Dozens of Europe-Bound Migrants

By Associated Press
October 20, 2019 10:47 AM
Rescued migrants are seated next to a coast guard boat in the city of Khoms, around 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 1, 2019.
Rescued migrants are seated next to a coast guard boat in the city of Khoms, around 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Tripoli, Libya, Oct. 1, 2019.

CAIRO, EGYPT - Libya's coast guard says it's intercepted dozens of Europe-bound migrants off the country's Mediterranean coast.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said Sunday the migrants were returned to shore and would be taken to a detention center in the capital, Tripoli.

Gassim said a rubber boat with 89 African migrants, including 16 women and two children, was stopped Saturday off Libya's western town of Khoms, around 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Tripoli.

Libya has emerged as a major transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe. In recent years, the EU has partnered with Libya's coast guard and other local groups to stem the dangerous sea crossings.

Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses.

 

Related Stories

Men wait to disembark from the Ocean Viking ship as it reaches the port of Messina, Italy, Sept. 24, 2019.
Africa
74 Migrants Rescued off Libyan Coast, 110 Others Turned Back
Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee saY their Ocean Viking ship rescued the migrants Sunday morning about 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the Libyan coast near an oilfield
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/13/2019 - 09:28
Migrants are seen after being rescued by Libyan coast guard in Khoms, Libya August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely
Africa
UN, Coast Guard: Boat Carrying 50 Migrants Capsizes Off Libya
An independent support group says another boat with 56 migrants is at risk of the same fate in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 19:44
FILE - Migrants are seen at the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in al-Nasr detention center in Zawiya, west of Tripoli, Libya, April 26, 2019.
Africa
1st Wave of Migrants Evacuated from Libya Heads to Rwanda
It is not clear how long the refugees and asylum-seekers will be held in Rwanda, whether they will be offered refugee status and what happens if no other country agrees to take them permanently
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 08:57
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan