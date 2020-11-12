Libyans Reach Deal on Elections, UN Says

Libyan delegates have agreed on a plan to hold elections for parliament and president within 18 months as part of a process to end a decade of violence and instability in the country.

Acting U.N. Libya envoy Stephanie Williams called the development a “breakthrough.”

The world body brought together 75 Libyans for talks in Tunisia this week.

"There's real momentum and that's what we need to focus on and encourage,” Williams told reporters Wednesday.

The delegates are also working to develop plans for a temporary government to prepare for elections and provide services.

Libya has been in a state of instability since the 2011 overthrow of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Two rival governments have battled for power with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in the capital, Tripoli, and the Libyan National Army allied with eastern military leader Khalifa Haftar.

While the political talks are taking place in Tunisia, there are separate negotiations in the Libyan city of Sirte on the details of a cease-fire deal the two sides agreed to in October.