Africa

Malawi Musician Fights Myths About Albinism

By Lameck Masina
July 2, 2019 02:31 AM
Malawi Musician Fight Myths About Albinism video player.

LILONGWE, MALAWI - In Malawi, a young albino man is using music to fight discrimination and misconceptions about the genetic condition in a country where more than 100 people with albinism have been attacked since 2014. 

As teens, Lazarus Chigwandali and his late brother, who also had albinism, played on the streets of Lilongwe, mostly to raise money to buy protective skin lotion.

He says in those days it was difficult to find skin lotion that would protect them from the sun, so they had sores all over their bodies. As a result many people discriminated against them because of the way their bodies looked.

Attacks continue

Discrimination and attacks against albinos like Chigwandali continue. Some Africans believe their body parts, used in so-called magic potions, will bring good luck.

At 39, Chigwandali began composing songs about the myths and misperceptions about people with albinism.

Then he heard music producers from abroad wanted to meet him at his home village to record his music, something that worried his wife, Gertrude Levison.

She says she was afraid that maybe they wanted to kidnap them all. But she realized that it was a peaceful move when she heard her husband talking with a friend of his on the phone.

The recording deal enabled Chigwandali to produce a 30-track music album, Stomp on the Devil, which denounces attacks on albinos. It is due out in August

Esau Mwamwaya, is Chigwandali’s manager.

“With the challenge which people with albinism face in Malawi we felt like, with his powerful voice, he can be an instrument to send the message across the world that you know, people born with albinism, are just like anybody else,” Mwamwaya said.

Much work to be done

While some of his songs are playing on local radio stations, Chigwandali says there is still a long way to go before the attacks end.

He says there are still others who ignore the messages in his songs. This means a lot of work. But, he says, “We will soon start a nationwide tour to screen my documentary which shows attacks on people with albinism in Malawi.”

The documentary, produced by American pop star Madonna, is about the plight of albinos in Malawi.

His wife worries that Chigwandali’s growing fame could expose him and their two albino sons to potential attackers.

To ease their concerns, Chigwandali’s managers have launched a fundraising initiative to build a house for the family that will provide greater security.
 

Related Stories

People with albinism pose with campaigners for their rights in the capital of Lilongwe, Malawi, in early 2016 before the start of street protests against recent attacks. Albinos are targeted because of the false belief that their body parts have powe
Science & Health
Persons with Albinism Hit Wall When Seeking Justice
The Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of Human Rights by Persons with Albinism reports people with this condition have great difficulty getting justice or recompense for physical attacks and other harmful practices against them and their families. The expert’s latest report has been under debate at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.Last year has been a particularly difficult…
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
March 10, 2019
Women living with albinism attend a class at Women and Children with Albinism on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda, to learn how to make organic soap as a means of earning a living.
Africa
Women Living With Albinism Struggle to Find a Good Job
As the world marks International Women’s Day on Friday, a small group of people living with albinism, especially women, continue to struggle to find their place in the working world.Albinism, a noncontagious and genetically inherited condition, occurs worldwide, regardless of ethnicity or gender. It most commonly results in the lack of melanin pigment in the hair, skin and eyes, causing vulnerability to sun exposure, which can lead to skin cancer and severe visual…
Default Author Profile
By Halima Athumani
March 08, 2019
People with albinism march to the Malawi parliament in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 24, 2016. (L. Masina/VOA)
Africa
Malawians with Albinism to Enter Electoral Races in Bid to Stop Killings
Six people with albinism are to contest elections in Malawi next year in a bid to tackle widespread stigma and halt relentless attacks fueled by a trade in their body parts for witchcraft.Overstone Kondowe, head of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM), said it was vital to get people with albinism into parliament and local assemblies because previous governments had failed to help them."This is also [a] strategy for increasing visibility ... the…
The U.N.'s independent expert on human rights and albinism, Ikponwosa Ero, addresses a news conference at the end of her official visit to Malawi on April 29, 2016.
Africa
UN Official: People with Albinism Risk 'Extinction' in Malawi
People with albinism in Malawi are at risk of "systemic extinction" due to relentless attacks fueled by superstitions, the United Nations' top expert on albinism said Friday on her first official visit in her new role.At least 65 cases of violence against people with albinism — including killings and dismemberment — have been recorded by police in Malawi since late 2014, said Ikponwosa Ero, the U.N.'s independent expert on human rights and albinism.People with…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lameck Masina