Africa

Malawi Village Gets Award for Fighting Malaria Infection and Deaths

By Lameck Masina
August 13, 2021 01:26 AM
Mwikala
A community health worker at Mwikala district in southern Malawi, attends to a patient. Mwikala, home to over 12,000 people, has become a model village for combating malaria. (Lameck Masina/VOA)

MACHINGA, MALAWI  - Malawi had nearly 7 million malaria cases last year, more than a third of the population, with 2,500 lives lost to the mosquito-borne disease. However, one village has become a model for how to eradicate malaria and in June was honored as the first ever to have zero malaria cases for a whole year.

Margret Kachere, a resident of Mwikala village in Machinga district, recounted a day in 2009 when her family of five children was about to lose its second-born child to malaria.

“That day her body was too hot, and she would often faint,” she said. “I took her to a traditional healer, but it did not help. It was so terrible that one could not sleep. This forced me to take her to the hospital the following day, where she got help after (being) diagnosed with malaria.”

Kachere’s family members are among thousands in Mwikala who have long been affected by malaria, largely because of beliefs and misconceptions about the use of mosquito nets as a preventive measure.

“We believed that if one sleeps under a mosquito net they would suffer from loss of libido,” Kachere said. “And also that if one sleeps under the net would die soon because the net symbolizes a coffin. So, we were afraid to sleep under the mosquito net.”

But the community-driven anti-malaria campaign, which started in 2016, has changed that.

Now, Mwikala, home to more than 12,000 people, has become a model village for combating malaria.

In June of this year, Malawi’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, honored the village’s chief for reducing malaria infection and for recording zero cases since 2017.

Chakwera spoke during the televised launch of the nationwide anti-malaria campaign in Machinga district.

“What this village has done has given me hope that if everyone follows what they do, the campaign to make Malawi free from malaria is possible,” he said.

Malaria is the No. 1 killer disease in Malawi and accounts for 36% of all hospital outpatients and 15% of hospital admissions.

Last year alone, malaria killed 2,500 people in Malawi, more than any other disease, including COVID-19.

The village’s owes its award to a group of community volunteers who taught the villagers about malaria prevention measures.

Their activities include drama, community health talks and door-to-door campaigns. This has forced people from surrounding villages to learn about the measures.

Additionally, the village chief augmented the campaign by creating laws requiring villagers to use mosquito nets.

“I have introduced the bylaws to prevent people from abusing mosquito nets,” said Yasin Mustapha, a senior chief for Mwikala village. “Some people would sell the free mosquito nets to fishermen. So, anyone disobeying the bylaws would pay a fine of $6. I use the money (to) buy a mosquito net, and I give it to those who don’t have (one).”

The success has inspired Mwikala community volunteers, who say that funds permitting, they will take their anti-malaria campaign to nearby villages or beyond.  

Related Stories

Malawi's newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera takes the oath of office in Lilongwe, Malawi, June 28, 2020. Chakwera…
Africa
Malawi's Corruption Monitor Arrests Cabinet Minister, Two Other Officials over Fuel Deals
The investigation claims that Energy Minister Kambala attempted to influence NOCMA to award contracts for 2020-2021 fuel supplies to three potential oil suppliers
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 08:35 PM
FILE - Protesters march in the streets of Blantyre, Nov. 16, 2020, against increased cases of sexual abuse against girls and women in Malawi. (Lameck Masina/VOA)
Africa
Malawi Lawyers Accused of Cashing in on Rape Case
Critics say the Women Lawyers Association of Malawi is trying to cash in after saying it was representing 18 suspected rape victims pro bono
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Sun, 08/08/2021 - 08:29 PM
FILE - A Malawian policeman guards AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after the shipment arrived at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, March 5, 2021.
Africa
Malawi Receives First Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Arrival of 302,000 doses comes a few weeks after Malawi announced it will start inoculating citizens with several COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to protect more of its population amid growing infections
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Sun, 08/08/2021 - 01:48 PM
Malawi's Top Blind Athlete Trains for a Paralympic Comeback
00:02:53
Tokyo Olympics
Malawi's Top Blind Athlete Trains for a Paralympic Comeback
The 25-year-old runner is also supporting a campaign to ensure children with disabilities, especially girls, aren’t left behind in education
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Thu, 08/05/2021 - 09:17 AM
Lameck Masina
By
Lameck Masina

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play