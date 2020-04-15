Africa

Malawians Express Reservations on Planned 21-Day Lockdown

By Lameck Masina
April 15, 2020 03:23 PM
Parishoners wash hands as a preventive measure against the spred of the COVID-19 on the last day of full gatherings at the Saint Don Bosco Catholic Parish in Lilongwe, March 22, 2020.
Parishoners wash hands as a preventive measure against the spred of the COVID-19 on the last day of full gatherings at the Saint Don Bosco Catholic Parish in Lilongwe, March 22, 2020.

BLANTYRE - Malawi’s government has put the nation on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.  The virus has so far infected 16 people in the southern African country and killed two.  People providing essential services will be exempt from the lockdown, but many worry the restrictions on movement and work will put many at risk for food shortages.

Enless Muheziwa has been surviving on income she gets from selling dry wood after she exhausted the two bags of maize she harvested this year from her garden.

A single mother of three children is among thousands of farmers affected by armyworms this year, in Mulanje district in southern Malawi.

She told VOA via telephone interview that although she appreciates the need to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, the lockdown seems too severe.

She said “It will be too difficult for as people in the villages to have money at once that can sustain us for three weeks. I survive on selling dry wood. So now instead of dying of the disease we will now die of hunger.”

Malawian farmers like these who lost their crops to drought and armyworms will highly be affected by the lockdown. (Lameck Masina/VOA)

Muheziwa suggests it would be better if government delivers food items to families in need like hers.

Announcing the nationwide lockdown Tuesday night, Health Minister Jappie Mhango said the measure is aimed to curtail the spread of COVID-19 which he said would kill about 50,000 people in the country if left uncontrolled.

“Except for enforcement officers, no person shall be allowed to leave their homes unless they are listed under Rule 11(3)(a)(i) of the Public Health Rules 2020,” he said.

Others exempted include persons delivering essential services, like food, drugs and utilities.

The lockdown also calls for the closure of all main markets across the country.

However, Mhango said communities will be allowed to sell and buy commodities at local markets and shops that will be allowed to open between 6 am and 2 pm.

Betchani Tchereni an economics lecturer at the University of Malawi views the move as a recipe for trouble.

He spoke to VOA via telephone interview.

“What we are going to see is a proliferation of many of people who ply their trades in the main markets and begin to sell them in the localities," said Tchereni. "And again there, there will be some challenges to health workers and official because now they will have to think about ‘How are we going to decongest even those places which we thought are not congested as much?”

As others worry about the lockdown, Rose Chisowa an agro-based trader in Lilongwe sees an opportunity.

Chisowa, a supplier of agricultural products across Lilongwe city, believes she will exempt from the lockdown.

She said, “Of course we will make a lot of money because many people will stop going to markets and rely on us to deliver the food items right in their homes and we will take up the risks. So it is good for us farmers.”

Heath Minister Mhango said the measures will be reviewed as the need arises.

President Peter Mutharika said the lockdown, expected to end May 9, may be extended as circumstances warrant.   
 

Related Stories

FILE - Demonstrators march along a street protesting May election results during a rally in Malawi's capital Lilongwe. Despite the coronavirus spread, a re-run of the vote is now scheduled for July. (Lameck Masina/VOA)
Africa
Malawi Electoral Commission Plans July Vote Despite Coronavirus
Voter registration for the presidential election re-run to continue until June 7; the vote is to be held by July 3
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 15:33
FILE - Malawi's Vice President Soulos Chilima has also pledged to donate his full salary for the next three months towards the fight against coronavirus. (L. Masina/VOA)
Economy & Business
Malawian Leaders Cut Their Salaries for COVID-19 Fight – Critics Say It’s Not Enough
Malawi registers its first coronavirus death
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 13:17
Efforts by President Mutharika to opposition leaders to a negotiating table has been rejected. (Lameck Masina/VOA)
Africa
Malawi Orders Political Opposition to Halt Coronavirus Education Campaigns 
Government says only trained health officials should advise the public on COVID-19 
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 13:55
Lameck Masina
Written By
Lameck Masina

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play