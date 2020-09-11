Africa

Mali Junta Leaders Resume Three-Day Summit on Plan for Transition Government 

By VOA News
September 11, 2020 03:02 AM
Security forces fire tear gas at people gathered outside a conference to discuss a transition to a civilian government in…
Security forces fire tear gas at people gathered outside a conference to discuss a transition to a civilian government in Bamako, Mali, Sept. 10, 2020.

Leaders of Mali's military junta will resume their three-day “national consultation” Friday to outline a transition to a civilian government, a month after deposing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

On Thursday, Colonel Assimi Goita, the head of Mali's junta, told political parties and civil society groups gathered in the capital, Bamako, that everyone “must put aside their differences to lay the foundations for a reformed Mali, refounded on work, efficiency and social justice.”

Goita and a group of mutinous soldiers carried out the coup, which led to Keita's resignation on August 18.

The junta says it wants Mali to return to civilian rule, but multiple discussions with regional leaders have yet to result in an agreement on a clear path forward with civilian transitional leaders.

The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, has insisted the junta, known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, install civilian transition leaders by September 15 and hold an election within a year for a president and prime minister.

The military has been seeking a three-year transition, to include the writing of a new constitution. 

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 30, 2020 Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a photo during the G5 Sahel…
Africa
Former Mali President Admitted to Medical Clinic
Former president resigned days earlier, following military coup
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/03/2020 - 01:01 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 30, 2020 Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a photo during the G5 Sahel…
Africa
Former Mali President Returns Home after Being Released by Junta
UN had called for Keita’s safe release
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 03:03 AM
Col. Assimi Goita, who has declared himself the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, arrives to…
Africa
Mali Military Leaders and West African Mediators Fail to Reach Agreement on Transitional Government
Mali remains without a blueprint forward after meeting between military coup leaders and West African mediators
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 01:27 AM
Col. Assimi Goita, center, who has declared himself the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, is…
Africa
Envoys Optimistic after Meeting with Mali Military Junta
West African leaders say talks will continue Sunday and say former president is doing well
Kassim Traoré
By Kassim Traoré
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 08:39 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play