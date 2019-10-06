Africa

Mali President Dismisses Coup Speculation

By Agence France-Presse
October 6, 2019 10:19 AM
Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita attends the summit of the Heads of state from the eight-nation West African Economic…
FILE - Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita attends the summit of the Heads of state from the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, July 12, 2019.

BAMAKO - Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Sunday rejected as speculation talk of a military coup after recent jihadist attacks left dozens of soldiers dead.

Keita said lessons would be learned after 38 soldiers were killed in two attacks last week near the border with Burkina Faso, a death toll that observers say is probably an underestimate.

"No military coup will prevail in Mali, let it be said," the president said in remarks recorded Saturday and released on Sunday. "And I don't think this is on the agenda at all and cannot worry us," he added.

"We are at war," the president said after the attacks last Monday and Tuesday  in the towns of Boulkessy and Mondoro, which evoked memories of a 2012 army coup in the former French colony.

"What happened at Boulkessy could unfortunately happen again," Keita said.

The assailants used heavily armed vehicles in the raids on the two military camps, during which the government said troops killed 15 jihadists.

The jihadists made off with a large quantity of arms, ammunition and equipment — local media said about 20 vehicles were captured, including some mounted with machine guns.

Sources said Malian special forces and foreign allies, including French warplanes and helicopters, helped to quash the attacks.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) soldier is pictured in Ndaki, Mali, July 29, 2019.
Africa
Mali: 25 Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Suspected Jihadists
The toll is among the highest suffered by Malian forces this year as they struggle to contain militant groups with links to al-Qaida or Islamic State
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 22:01
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment searches a man during an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali, July 27, 2019.
Africa
French Troops in Mali Anti-Jihadist Campaign Mired in Mud, Mistrust
Obstacles keep piling up for French soldiers seeking out jihadists in central Mali's savannahs
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 08/13/2019 - 16:30
FILE - People carry a banner during a remembrance ceremony for the children who were killed during an attack on the Dogon village of Sobane Da, at the Monument de la Paix in Bamako, Mali, June 15, 2019.
Africa
Child Soldiers and Deaths Surge in Mali as Violence Worsens
The number of children forced to join armed groups in Mali has doubled since last year, and the number of children who were killed or maimed in conflict almost quadrupled, the UN reports
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 08/13/2019 - 19:23
FILE - Senegalese soldiers of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali) patrol on foot in the streets of Gao, July 24, 2019, a day after a suicide bomb attack.
Africa
UN: Malians Need Protection as Country Descends into Chaos
Residents report widespread human rights violations, including summary executions, disappearances, torture and arbitrary arrests
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 08/09/2019 - 12:58
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl

South Sudan