Africa

Mali's Junta to Hold Transition Talks This Weekend

By VOA News
September 04, 2020 03:08 AM
Map of Mali
Mali

The junta that seized control of Mali in a coup two weeks ago will hold transition talks this weekend with political parties and civic groups, including the June 5 Movement that launched a protest movement that eventually led to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's resignation.

A junta spokesman said the talks Saturday and Sunday are aimed at producing a blueprint for the transition.

A delegation from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States recently rejected the coup leaders’ plan for a three-year transition.

The bloc is demanding immediate civilian transition and elections within a year.

Mali's junta spokesman said a second round of talks will be held next Thursday through Saturday in Bamako, Mali’s capital.

On Thursday, the head of Mali's new junta visited Keita in a Bamako hospital, where he was admitted Tuesday for a condition that could lead to a stroke.

The junta says Keita is free to seek additional medical treatment abroad. 

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 30, 2020 Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a photo during the G5 Sahel…
Africa
Former Mali President Admitted to Medical Clinic
Former president resigned days earlier, following military coup
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/03/2020 - 01:01 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 30, 2020 Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a photo during the G5 Sahel…
Africa
Former Mali President Returns Home after Being Released by Junta
UN had called for Keita’s safe release
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 03:03 AM
Col. Assimi Goita, who has declared himself the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, arrives to…
Africa
Mali Military Leaders and West African Mediators Fail to Reach Agreement on Transitional Government
Mali remains without a blueprint forward after meeting between military coup leaders and West African mediators
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 01:27 AM
Col. Assimi Goita, center, who has declared himself the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, is…
Africa
Envoys Optimistic after Meeting with Mali Military Junta
West African leaders say talks will continue Sunday and say former president is doing well
Kassim Traoré
By Kassim Traoré
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 08:39 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play