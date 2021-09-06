Africa

Militants Armed With Machetes Kill 30 Villagers In East Congo

By Reuters
September 06, 2021 11:58 AM
Congolese Defense Forces soldiers and United Nation forces patrol the area of an attack near the town of Oicha, 30 kms (20…
File - Congolese Defense Forces soldiers and United Nation forces patrol the area of an attack in Democratic Republic of Congo, July 23, 2021, and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is now suspected of ambushing a convoy.

KINSHASA - Militants armed with machetes, sticks and clubs killed at least 30 villagers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, officials and a witness said.

The fighters - suspected members of the Islamist-inspired Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) - raided Makutano, north of the city of Oicha in North Kivu province, early on Saturday, the officials told Reuters.

Villager Malielo Omeonga said his son woke him when the militants struck.

"I took some time to leave my bed, and in his haste my son ran and fell into the ambush of the ADF. So my son is dead and I am here by the grace of God," Omeonga said by telephone.

"It's total devastation. People are fleeing everywhere," Christophe Munyanderu from the Congolese campaign group Convention for the Respect of Human Rights, said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the raid. The ADF, which was formed in neighboring Uganda and says it is allied to Islamic State, seldom makes public statements.

An army spokesman said forces were clearing the area "while we wait for other measures to be taken."

Congolese authorities and rights groups have accused the ADF of killing hundreds of civilians in apparent retaliation for army offensives against them since late 2019.

The United Nations has said the militant attacks may constitute war crimes.

In May, the government imposed martial law in two eastern provinces in an attempt to end the insecurity that has plagued the mineral-rich area since the end of the second civil war in 2003. But the bloodshed has continued.

Last month the United States sent a dozen special forces troops to the area to assess the "anti-terrorism" capabilities of the army.

Related Stories

Extremism Watch
4 Killed, Dozens Kidnapped in Eastern Congo Ambush
Congo's army has freed more than 50 of the hostages in Ituri province and operations are underway to recover the remaining captives, the communications ministry said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 09/01/2021 - 05:42 PM
Congolese Defense Forces soldiers inspect the scene of an attack near the town of Oicha, 30 kms (20 miles) from Beni,…
Extremism Watch
Suspected Militants Kill 19 in Eastern Congo Village
The attackers looted houses and started fires in Kasanzi-Kithovo near Virunga National Park in North Kivu province overnight between Friday and Saturday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/30/2021 - 04:00 AM
FILE - Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldiers rest next to a road after Islamist rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked an area around Mukoko village, North Kivu province, DRC, Dec. 11, 2018. 
Africa
DR Congo Accepts US Military Help Against ADF Militia
President Felix Tshisekedi on Sunday authorized US special forces to help the Congolese army fight the Allied Democratic Forces, an armed group linked to the Islamic State
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 08/15/2021 - 09:45 PM
