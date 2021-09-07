Africa

Millions Face Hunger Crisis as Conflict Engulfs Northern Ethiopia

By Lisa Schlein
September 07, 2021 12:46 PM
FILE - Men stand in line to receive food donations, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021.
FILE - Men stand in line to receive food donations, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021.

GENEVA - The World Food Program warns that emergency food needs in northern Ethiopia are increasing, as conflict spills beyond the embattled Tigray region into neighboring Afar and Amhara provinces.

The agency reports that up to 7 million people are acutely short of food and are facing a hunger crisis. They include more than 5.2 million people in Tigray who are dependent on U.N. food aid for survival. Additionally, the World Food Program reports the conflict, which has now engulfed the entire region, has thrust 1.7 million more people into hunger.  

This month, WFP has begun delivering emergency food assistance to communities in Ethiopia’s northern region and says it plans to reach 530,000 people in Afar and 250,000 in Amhara with food aid.  

Elena, 7, center, lines up with other displaced Tigrayans to receive food donated by local residents at a reception center for…
Food Aid Only Reaching Half of Tigrayans in Need
An estimated 90% of the population of Tigray is in need of aid amid ongoing conflict in the region

Meanwhile in Tigray, WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri says the situation continues to deteriorate.  He says aid agencies are struggling to meet the urgent food needs of more than 5 million people across the war-torn region.

"In fact, WFP food stocks had been almost entirely depleted until two days ago when the first convoy in over two weeks entered the region,” said Phiri. "The WFP-led convoy of over 100 trucks carried 3,500 metric tons of food and other life-saving cargo, including fuel, as well as health and shelter items.”   

Phiri says WFP has only managed to get 355 trucks into the region since mid-July.  While this sounds like much, he says it is not. He says 355 trucks represents less than 10 percent of the supplies needed.  He says 100 trucks must enter Tigray every day to meet people’s food requirements.

He says trucks get stuck in Afar because of bureaucratic delays and difficulties in passing checkpoints. He says some trucks also have been attacked and looted by people in local communities.

"Apart from the escalating fighting that is in the north of the country, food security for millions across the whole of Ethiopia is also under threat due to an unprecedented funding gap for WFP activities in the country,” said Phiri.

WFP is calling for $426 million to expand its emergency food operation to meet the needs of up to 12 million people throughout Ethiopia this year. The agency warns it will be forced to cut rations for people in northern Ethiopia if it does not receive the extra funding,   

It says it might have to stop distributing food to about 4 million people in Tigray, Afar and Amhara in the coming months if it runs out of money.

November 4 will mark a year since the Ethiopian government began its military offensive to wrest control of the Tigray region from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

Related Stories

FILE - The World Food Program (WFP) convoy trucks carrying food items for the victims of Tigray war are seen parked after the checkpoints leading to Tigray Region were closed, in Mai Tsebri town, Ethiopia, June 26, 2021.
Africa
Food Aid Remains Out of Reach for Millions in Tigray
The WFP renews appeal for unimpeded access to northern Ethiopian province where four million people are suffering from acute hunger
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 09:28 AM
Members of Amhara special forces stand guard on the Tekeze river bridge near Ethiopia-Eritrean border near the town of Humera, Ethiopia, July 1, 2021.
Africa
World Food Program Resumes Life-Saving Operation in Ethiopia’s Tigray Province
But WFP reports lack of security and other impediments are threatening its ability to reach millions of people in need
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 07/02/2021 - 12:06 PM
Elena, 7, center, lines up with other displaced Tigrayans to receive food donated by local residents at a reception center for the internally displaced in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, May 9, 2021.
Africa
Food Aid Not Reaching Tigray, People Dying, UN Says
More than 350,000 people are facing near famine-like conditions and many will not survive without immediate humanitarian assistance, World Food Program warns
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 11:28 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play