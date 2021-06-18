Africa

Miners Find Huge Diamond in Botswana, Could Be World's 3rd-Largest

By Associated Press
June 18, 2021 12:29 AM
Diamond believed to be third largest gem-quality stone ever to be mined is discovered in Botswana
A 1,098-carat diamond, discovered in Botswana and believed to be the third-largest gem-quality stone ever to be mined, is seen in this undated handout picture received June 16, 2021. (Debswana Diamond Company via Reuters)

GABORONE, BOTSWANA - A huge diamond weighing more than 1,000 carats, which could be the third-largest mined in history, has been discovered in the southern African country of Botswana.

The high-quality gemstone weighing 1,098.3 carats was unearthed earlier this month in the Jwaneng mine owned by Debswana, the mining company jointly owned by the Botswanan government and the De Beers Group.

"With the recent introduction of a modern, state-of-the-art large diamond pilot plant, I have every hope that we will be able to recover more large diamonds," said Lynette Armstrong, Debswana's acting managing director.

"This by all standards is a great metallurgical achievement, to recover a diamond of this size intact through our conventional ore processing plant," she said.

The large diamond — 73 millimeters long, 52 millimeters wide and 27 millimeters thick — is the largest gem-quality diamond found in Debswana's mines in the company's more than 50-year history, she said. Diamonds were discovered in Botswana in 1967, and Debswana was formed in 1969.

The most recent large diamond found at Jwaneng mine was a stone weighing 446 carats in 1993, she said.

"The first sighting of the stone was on the first of June by our colleagues Kefentse Orakeng and Phodiso Selaledi when it was processed in the Aquarium plant. This sighting was confirmed three days later in the sort house on June 4th by a team led by Wapula Gaolatlhe," said Armstrong.

The big diamond is good news for Botswana's beleaguered economy which has experienced a significant downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Diamonds account for about two-thirds of Botswana's export earnings. 

Related Stories

Cloning Diamonds: An Art and Rare Skill
00:03:29
Arts & Culture
Cloning Diamonds: An Art and Rare Skill
New York artist John Hatleberg creates precise reproductions of famous diamonds
Vladimir Lenski
By Vladimir Lenski
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 03:18 AM
FILE PHOTO: A model poses with "The Spirit of the Rose", the world's largest vivid purple-pink diamond with 14.83-carat, before…
Europe
Pink Diamond Fetches $26.6M at Sotheby's Geneva Sale
Sotheby's described extremely rare gem mined in Russia as 'a true wonder of nature'; the buyer chose to remain anonymous
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 05:39 PM
Botswana faces a diamond sales slump due to the global coronavirus outbreak. (Mqondisi Dube /VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Botswana's Diamond Sales Face Slump as Coronavirus Locks Out Key Buyers
The southern African nation this week banned travelers from 18 countries, including key diamond markets Belgium, China and India
Mqondisi Dube
By Mqondisi Dube
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 07:09 PM
From Dust to Diamonds, Startup Transforms Cremated Ashes Into Sparkling Jewels
00:02:31
USA
From Dust to Diamonds, Startup Transforms Cremated Ashes Into Sparkling Jewels
For customers willing to pay, it's the ultimate way to honor a loved one's memory
Tina Trinh
By Tina Trinh
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 05:20 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play