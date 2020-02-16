Africa

Ministers seek to Reinforce Drive to Cut Libya Arms Supplies

By Associated Press
February 16, 2020 08:30 AM
Members of the international committee take their seats for a follow-up meeting on Libya, arranged by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 16, 2020.
Members of the international committee take their seats for a follow-up meeting on Libya, arranged by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 16, 2020.

MUNICH, GERMANY - Foreign ministers and other top officials from about a dozen countries gathered Sunday in Germany to keep up the push for peace in Libya after countries with interests in its long-running civil war agreed to respect a much-violated arms embargo and back a full cease-fire.

With this meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Germany and the U.N. were seeking to keep up a drive to cut off outside military support for the warring parties. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the Jan. 19 agreement by leaders in Berlin has been repeatedly violated by continuing arms deliveries and escalating fighting.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.

A weak U.N.-recognized administration that now holds the capital of Tripoli and parts of the country's west is backed by Turkey, which recently sent thousands of soldiers to Libya, and to a lesser degree Qatar and Italy as well as local militias.

On the other side is a rival government in the east that supports self-styled Gen. Khalifa Hifter, whose forces launched an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli last April.

They are backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France and Russia.

Since the Berlin summit, the rival Libyan military factions have met in Geneva in a U.N.-led effort to forge a lasting truce. A first round faltered when officials concluded negotiations without signing an agreement, though another round of talks is expected next week.

On Wednesday, the U.N. Security Council endorsed a 55-point road map for ending the war in Libya and condemned the recent increase in violence in the oil-rich North African country.

The European Union, whose foreign ministers are set to discuss Libya on Monday, is considering whether and how to have naval ships enforce the U.N. arms embargo against Libya.

 

Related Stories

U.N. Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame holds a news briefing ahead of U.N.-brokered military talks in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2020.
Europe
Military Talks to End Libya Fighting Underway
For the first time, high-ranking military officers from both sides are getting together in Geneva to talk peace
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 15:18
Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya speaks…
Middle East
UN Envoy Hopes Libya Talks will Stem Inflow of Foreign Arms
Sarraj and Hifter have each named five members of a military committee to represent them at the Geneva talks toward a more permanent cease-fire
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 05:58
Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaks during a press conference Friday, Dec.13, 2019 in Algiers…
Middle East
Libya's Neighbors Propose Tribal Meeting to Solve Conflict
International powers approved plans to restore peace to Libya two weeks ago
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 02:19
Supporters of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, hold a picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as…
Middle East
UN Envoy: Countries Backing Libya Peace Fuel Conflict
He says some countries that approved a plan to restore peace to Libya less than two weeks ago have stepped up weapons deliveries to Libya's rival governments in hopes of military victory
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 15:55
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play