Africa

Monitoring Agency: DRC Ebola Death Toll 2,231 to Date

By Agence France-Presse
December 29, 2019 09:59 AM
FILE - Health workers wearing protective gear check on a patient isolated in a plastic cube at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo, July 13, 2019.
FILE - Health workers wearing protective gear check on a patient isolated in a plastic cube at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo, July 13, 2019.

BENI, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - A total of 2,231 people have died out of 3,373 declared cases of Ebola in the current epidemic in the DR Congo, according to the agency overseeing the response, health officials said Sunday.

Deadly unrest in the fragile state has hampered the fight against the disease during the latest epidemic, which broke out on August 1, 2018, with the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri particularly badly hit.

Both areas, beset by violence for two decades, have seen repeated attacks on Ebola health workers by dozens of armed groups as well as on health sites set up to treat victims.

More than 200 civilians have been killed in the troubled east since November in clashes blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia group of Ugandan origin which officials blame for a string of massacres in recent weeks.

Health authorities meanwhile said Sunday that 341 suspected Ebola cases were being investigated, a day after the Multisectoral Committee for Epidemic Response (CMRE) monitoring the disease unveiled its latest batch of data Saturday.

The current epidemic is the tenth overall and the second deadliest on record since a 2014-16 outbreak struck west Africa, killing more than 11,300.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Moise Vaghemi, an Ebola survivor who works as a nurse, tends to a suspected Ebola sufferer inside the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit at an Ebola treatment center in Katwa, DRC, Oct. 3, 2019.
Africa
Doctors Without Borders Quits a DRC Ebola Operation
The medical group says it had to leave Biakato because the presence of armed troops inside its health facilities goes against its principles of neutrality and impartiality
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 10:57
- AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2019 - Health workers carry a coffin containing a victim of Ebola virus on May 16, 2019 in Butembo…
Africa
WHO: Insecurity, Poor Access Delay End of DR Congo Ebola Outbreak
A big rise in Ebola cases last week in the Mabalako health zone is increasing concerns that the deadly virus could spread to other cities
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 16:08
FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with Ebola vaccine before injecting it to a patient, in Goma, Democratic Republic…
Science & Health
Insecurity Threatens Progress in Containing Ebola Epidemic in Eastern DR Congo
Gains made in tackling the Ebola epidemic in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are being threatened by ongoing insecurity in the region
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 13:35
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 file photo, a healthcare worker from the World Health Organization prepares vaccines to…
Science & Health
Vaccine Group Announces Creation of Ebola Vaccine Stockpile
There are similar stockpiles for vaccines against yellow fever, meningitis and cholera
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 11:58
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive