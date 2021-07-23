Africa

More Than 200 African Men Cross from Morocco into Spain's Melilla

By Associated Press
July 23, 2021 02:46 AM
A group of migrants arrive outside a holding centre for migrants the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla, Spain, Tuesday…
FILE - A group of migrants arrive outside a holding center for migrants the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla, Spain, May 18, 2021.

MADRID - Authorities in Spain's autonomous city of Melilla said Thursday that 238 African men have made it into the North African Spanish enclave after climbing over fences separating it from Morocco.

Sub-Saharan migrants fleeing poverty or violence regularly attempt to force their way over the 12-kilometer-long border in Melilla and in Spain's other enclave in the northern African coast, Ceuta, as a stepping stone to reach the European continent. The migrants often attempt to cross in large groups to surprise police agents on both sides of the fences.

In one of the largest attempts in recent months, more than 300 Sub-Saharan men tried to cross in the early hours of Thursday, according to a statement from the Spanish government's delegation in Melilla, a city of 84,000 residents.

It said the migrants were carrying hooks to climb the fences and that three Spanish Civil Guard officers were slightly injured when they tried to stop the migrants.

The 238 who made it in were taken to a migrant processing center where they need to self-isolate to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

They usually remain there until authorities can figure out if they can be returned to their countries or qualify for staying in Spain.

Migrant pressure on the Melilla border has increased recently, with at least five attempts to cross since May, after thousands of people - including hundreds of unaccompanied children - forced their way into Ceuta, some 400 kilometers to the west.

That sparked a diplomatic row between Spain and Morocco over the future of Western Sahara, a territory annexed by Rabat in the 1970s. 

Related Stories

Migrants wait to be rescued by the Ocean Viking during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5,…
Middle East
Deaths Soar as Migrants Attempt to Reach Europe by Sea
Italy says repatriation of economic migrants will increase
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 11:30 AM
A pregnant woman from Honduras is released from detention with other undocumented immigrants at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas,…
USA
US Halts Detention of Most Pregnant Undocumented Immigrants
Acting ICE director says in a statement that pregnant women and those who just gave birth have 'unique needs'
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 03:56 PM
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover onboard a lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel, in Kent, England, July 4, 2021.
Europe
Illegal Migrants, People Smugglers Face Tougher New Penalties in Britain
Under toughened rules, migrants who aren’t prosecuted but who enter illegally will only be granted temporary status in Britain and will have no access to state benefits unless they are destitute
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 07/05/2021 - 07:24 AM
Tunisian coast guards stand next to the clovered dead bodies of migrants in the port of Sfax, central Tunisia, Thursday, Dec…
Africa
At Least 43 Migrants Drown in Shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent Says
The boat that set off from Zuwara, on Libya's northwest coast, included migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Bangladesh
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/03/2021 - 08:24 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play