Africa

More than 30 People Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident in Uganda  

By VOA News
February 03, 2021 06:09 AM
FILE - A Ugandan street child begs as traffic passes by, in Kampala, July 17, 2014.
FILE - A Ugandan street child begs as traffic passes by, in Kampala, July 17, 2014.

Five vehicles crashed on a highway in western Uganda Tuesday night, killing at least 32 people and injuring five others, according to multiple accounts of the accident.  

Irene Nakasiita, communications officer of Uganda Red Cross Society, said Wednesday the accident occurred on Fort Portal-Kasese highway, a narrow roadway under construction in the Kasese district. 

Initial reports indicate a speeding truck carrying a coffin for a burial collided with another car before a third vehicle carrying several people slammed into the pile up and two other drivers lost control and rammed into the wrecked vehicles.   

Uganda’s Daily Monitor newspaper spoke with one witness who also described the crash as a chain reaction accident.  

Police are still sorting out the circumstances of the accident in Uganda, which has more than 2,000 road accident deaths annually, ranking it among the countries with the most traffic fatalities. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play