Africa

Moroccan King Seeks Government Shake-Up to Calm Frustrations

By Associated Press
July 30, 2019 07:52 AM
In this photo provided by the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), Morocco's King Mohammed VI, center, accompanied by his son Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, left, and brother Prince Moulay Rashid addresses the Nation in a speech aired on TV, at the Royal Palace…
In this photo provided by the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), Morocco's King Mohammed VI, center, accompanied by his son Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, left, and brother Prince Moulay Rashid addresses the Nation in a speech aired on TV, at the Royal Palace…

RABAT, MOROCCO - Morocco's king is calling for a government reshuffle, seeking "new blood" and saying the country's development policy isn't doing enough to meet citizens' needs.
In a speech Monday night marking his 20 years on the throne, King Mohammed VI reproached the Islamist-led government and tasked Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani with proposing new government candidates in the fall.

The king said he wants "people with a different mentality and officials who are capable of raising performance levels."

Morocco recently launched one of the world's biggest solar plants and one of the fastest trains in Africa, but poverty rates remain high and social frustration has led to two major protest movements in the past three years.

The 55-year-old ruler wants a committee to oversee the government's reforms in such sectors as investment, education and health, judging the current development model "inadequate."

Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told The Associated Press "the committee would make sure that all Moroccans can benefit from development projects." He said the next step for Morocco "requires freshness of skills."

The king also pardoned 4,764 prisoners, according to Justice Ministry statement. Such pardons are a tradition around the annual Throne Day marking the anniversary of the king's accession to power.

In foreign affairs, the king said Morocco is reaching out toward neighboring Algeria. Their shared border has been closed since 1994 over Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony annexed by Morocco in 1975 and claimed by the Algerian-backed Polisario Front after a long conflict.

He reiterated Morocco's commitment to the U.N. political process for finding solutions to Western Sahara conflict.

Related Stories

Students walk to attend religious courses at Mohammed VI Institute for training Imams in Rabat, Morocco, April 16, 2019.
Middle East
Morocco Trains Foreign Students in Its Practice of Moderate Islam
Naminata Koulibaly, 30, receives training in a Moroccan Muslim teaching institute, founded by King Mohammed VI in 2015, and hopes to return to her home in Ivory Coast better equipped to advise women on religious issues. She is one of 100 women admitted every year to study for up to three years in the institute in Rabat, run by Morocco's ministry of religious affairs. Morocco, which is nearly 100 percent Muslim, has marketed itself as an oasis of religious…
Protesters wave a flag commemorating the Feb. 20 Moroccan Arab Spring movement, during a demonstration in Rabat, Morocco, Feb. 20, 2019.
Middle East
Morocco: Arab Spring Anniversary Brings Reflection, Beatings
Moroccan police fired water cannons at protesting teachers who were marching toward a royal palace and beat people with truncheons amid demonstrations around the capital Wednesday.Several demonstrations were held Wednesday, marking exactly eight years after the birth of a Moroccan Arab Spring protest movement that awakened a spirit of activism in this North African kingdom.Participants in the movement recalled to The Associated Press how it changed them, even as Wednesday…
A man holds a portrait of activist Nasser Zefzafi, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison on June 26, 2018, as people take part in a demonstration demanding the liberation of activists, prompted by the death of a fish vendor, in Casablanca, Morocco,
Middle East
Jailed Morocco Protest Leader 'Sews Lips Together'
The jailed leader of a Moroccan protest movement, Nasser Zefzafi, has sewn his lips together after losing an appeal against a 20-year prison term, several sources said Tuesday. "Nasser [Zefzafi] has chosen this way of protesting to express his attachment to his freedom and to denounce reinforced security control" in prison, the inmate's father Ahmed Zefzafi told AFP. A lawyer for Nasser Zefzafi said he had sewn his lips together, along with a…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
April 09, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press