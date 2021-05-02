Africa

Mourners Hold Protester Funerals in Chad's Tense Capital

By Associated Press
May 02, 2021 01:36 AM
Mourners chanting as some hold the coffin during the funeral of one of the victims who was killed earlier this week, at a…
Mourners chant as some hold the coffin during the funeral of one of the victims killed earlier this week, at a cemetery in N'Djamena, Chad, May 1, 2021.

N'DJAMENA, CHAD - Hundreds of chanting mourners carrying Chadian flags gathered Saturday to bury some victims who were shot dead during demonstrations against the country's new military government, the first change in leadership in this central African nation in more than three decades.

The outpouring of grief in the capital of N'Djamena came as authorities put down another anti-government demonstration in southern Chad and as the country's new prime minister urged calm amid calls for more protests.

The crowds of mourners arrived by minibus and motorcycle taxis under a scorching sun at midday, as military and police vehicles lined the road to the cemetery's entrance. Family members wailed as Yannick Djikoloum's flag-draped casket was lowered into the ground.

"The history of great men is written in blood. The victory of the Chadian people is in hand," read a sign held by one mourner.

The 20-year-old was one of at least six people who died Tuesday when demonstrations began before dawn in the largest unrest to hit N'Djamena since the military announced a week earlier that rebels had killed President Idriss Deby Itno on a distant battlefield.

The fear of further crackdowns kept demonstrators home in N'Djamena on Saturday, though a protest was swiftly put down in the southern town of Sarh.

On Tuesday, security forces were accused of shooting at the crowds who took to the streets to protest that the military put Deby's 37-year-old son, Mahamat, in charge after his death. Under Chad's constitution, power should have been handed over to the president of National Assembly.

A woman, left, hold a coffin as she Mourn during the funeral of people killed at a protest this week in N'Djamena, Chad,…
People mourn during the funeral of people killed at a protest this week in N'Djamena, Chad, Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The U.N. human rights office expressed alarm at Tuesday's violence, saying it was "deeply disturbed by the apparently disproportionate use of force — including the use of live ammunition — by defense and security forces."

Meanwhile, the interim government's prime minister urged unity on Saturday after civil society groups called for protests to continue.

"We must join forces to guarantee peace and restore calm," Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said, urging people to support the interim government.

The specter of more anti-government protests is just one of the threats now facing the transitional military council in power. The rebels blamed for killing Deby also have continued to battle the Chadian military 300 kilometers north of the capital.

The armed group known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad has threatened to attack the capital and depose Deby's son. A march on N'Djamena, though, became less likely after former colonizer France lent its support publicly to the new administration.

The French have a large military base in Chad, and the rebels already have accused France of providing intelligence on rebel positions to the Chadian army.

France's acceptance of Mahamat Idriss Deby comes after Chad became a vital partner in the fight against Islamic extremism during his father's tenure. Chadian forces have played a critical role in the fight against Islamic extremism, particularly in northern Mali, and the French government described Deby as a "courageous friend" following his death.

Related Stories

Mourners take part in a funeral ceremony for eighteen year-old Synna Garandi, in N'Djamena, May 1, 2021, after his death during a protest April 27 in the Chadian capital.
Africa
UN Condemns Deadly Force by Chadian Security Against Protesters
Chad’s defense and security forces reportedly have killed six people, wounded several others and arrested 700 protesters
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 05/01/2021 - 12:15 PM
Muslims perform Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a Grand mosque in N'Djamena, Chad, Friday, April 30…
Africa
Hundreds Arrested After Anti-government Protests in Chad
Civil society groups are renewing calls for more protests over the weekend
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/01/2021 - 12:25 AM
A boy protests on the street in N'Djamena, Chad, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Thousands of people protested and two people were…
Africa
Chadian Rebels Claim They Shot Down Military Helicopter
Junta in power warns political opponents not to renew protests
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 01:54 AM
Smoke billows from burning tyres in the street during clashes between opposition demonstrators and Chadian police in N'Djamena…
Africa
At Least 2 Killed During Protests in Chad
Demonstrators want transitional military government to hand over power
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/27/2021 - 02:09 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play