Africa

Mozambique President, Opposition Leader Sign Peace Agreement

By VOANews
August 1, 2019 08:21 AM
Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, center, performs a dance with locals upon his arrival for a peace accord signing ceremony at Gorongosa National Park, about 170 kilometres from Beira, Mozambique, Thursday, Aug, 1, 2019. Momade is set to sign a peace…
Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, center, performs a dance with locals upon his arrival for a peace accord signing ceremony at Gorongosa National Park, about 170 kilometres from Beira, Mozambique, Thursday, Aug, 1, 2019.

Updated Aug. 1, 2019, 11:10 a.m.

The president of Mozambique and the head of opposition group Renamo signed a peace deal on Thursday, formally ending years of conflict between the two factions.

The peace agreement puts a cap on a history of violence in the country. After gaining independence from Portugal, Renamo fought a civil war against the Mozambique government that left over a million people dead, before a peace deal was signed in 1992.

Since 1992, Renamo had participated in national elections, but the party still remained armed. On occasion, tensions flared into conflict.

“This agreement has historic significance because up 'til now Mozambique has had an opposition party in parliament that also has armed fighters in the countryside. Now there can be peace,” said Neha Sanghrajka, a negotiator on the peace deal, told the Associated Press.

President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade signed the deal at Gorongosa National Park, near Renamo headquarters and a place of symbolic significance.

“Gorongosa was where the war started and now it is where it ends,” said Momade. “This agreement gives people hope that there will be lasting peace.”

Talks began in 2016 under then-Renamo leader Alfonso Dhlakama.  When he died unexpectedly of a heart attack, Momade took the reigns.

Prior agreements have fallen apart over allegations of impropriety in elections.

Earlier this week, Mozambique's parliament passed an amnesty bill for any crimes committed as a result of the conflict since 2014.

Momade said he sought to turn a new page in Renamo's history.  “We will no longer commit the mistakes of the past,” he said, according to AP.  “We are for a humanized and dignified reintegration and we want the international community to help make that a reality.”

Related Stories

FILE - Street vendors prepare goods to sell in Macomia, northern Mozambique, June 11, 2018. A May 28 gunfight in the Cabo Delgado region between government soldiers and Islamist militants left at least 16 people dead and a dozen wounded.
Extremism Watch
Is IS Gaining Foothold in Mozambique?
A recent attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terror group in a northern province in Mozambique signals a growing presence of extremist groups in the southeast African country, experts contend.  IS claimed responsibility for an attack May 28 in the Cabo Delgado region, where a gunfight between government soldiers and Islamist militants left at least 16 people dead and a dozen wounded. Mozambican officials have declined to comment on the incident…
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
June 07, 2019
An aerial shot shows widespread destruction caused by Cyclone Kenneth when it struck Ibo island north of Pemba city in Mozambique, May, 1, 2019.
Africa
Mozambique Seeks $3.2 Billion to Recover From Cyclones
Mozambique says it needs $3.2 billion to recover from a pair of powerful tropical cyclones that ripped into the southern African nation earlier this year and left hundreds dead, raising alarm about the effects of climate change on coastal nations.   That's according to a government assessment supported by the World Bank, United Nations and European Union for a global pledging conference that begins on Friday.   Some aid workers fear the…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews