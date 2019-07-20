Nearly 2 Million Cyclone Survivors in Mozambique at Risk of Severe Food Shortages

GENEVA - The World Food Program warns 1.9 million Mozambicans battered by two devastating cyclones earlier this year are at risk of severe food shortages without urgent international assistance.

Hundreds of people were killed, tens of thousands made homeless and livelihoods lost when Cyclones Idai and Kenneth hit Mozambique with devastating force in March and April. The destructive power of the two storms has wreaked havoc on the country’s infrastructure and agriculture.

Many crops that were about to be harvested and farm infrastructure were destroyed. The impact of these two disasters lingers on, threatening widespread hunger among survivors of these twin disasters.

A man waits to receive food aid outside a camp for displaced survivors of cyclone Idai in Dombe, Mozambique, April 4, 2019.

World Food Program spokesman Herve Verhoosel says more than 1.6 million people are suffering from acute food insecurity and the worst is yet to come.

“It is expected that the upcoming lean season it will be very difficult in Mozambique with just below 2 million people projected to be in crisis situation if there is no humanitarian intervention before," Verhoosel said. "The lean season is the period from October this year until the next harvest season in March 2020.”

Verhoosel says WFP is planning to assist more than 560,000 people every month through October in both cyclone and drought affected areas. He says his agency hopes to scale up its humanitarian operation when the lean season kicks in in October.

If the money is available, he says WFP will provide food rations to one-and-one quarter million people every month until March when the next harvest season begins. He says WFP will need slightly more than $100 million to implement its recovery plan over the next six months.